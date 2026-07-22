Interesting and Humour - page 3928
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With that, go to a psychiatrist.
That's what I'm saying - with your pathologies you should see a psychiatrist.
Your misfortune is that you talk too much, faggots.
It is unlikely he would have succeeded - millions think: Bears, press on ... And others think: Bulls, raise ...
Your trouble is that you talk too much, gayboys.
Don't try to piss me off with an avatar, it's useless. you can find another way, you're too thick.
There are such people, there are more than meets the eye.
Imagine you know your wife is thinking about her lover, or you know she is having sex at the moment with someone else, but when you try to talk sense into her, she claims nothing ever happened and you are the only one in her life. this is the downfall of your family life.
imagine that you know your boss better than he knows himself, his habits, inclinations, and you have an opportunity to use your abilities to take his place. is it possible?
Imagine that you know that a homicidal maniac lives near you, you cannot catch him, but you know his thoughts, go to the police and tell them everything? They will not believe you, he is a respected man in town, a good family man, they will throw you in an asylum.
Now answer one question, is it easy to live a "normal" life as you know it?
With respect.
P.S. you do not need such skills to trade in the market, an analytical mind is quite enough.
О! I know Yuri Priezzhev. Alive, I think.
Hypothesis:
All the 5% who make money on the forex market have the same gift?! Well, maybe to a lesser extent.
It wasn't easy for his wife, because he could see right through her.
To whom it is given, ....
respectfully.