Interesting and Humour - page 2995
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The bear won.
First class cabin.
IBM 8″ floppy disk, 1971 (the same floppy disk)
http://www.msn.com/ru-ru/news/featured/%d0%b0%d0%b2%d1%81%d1%82%d1%80%d0%b0%d0%bb%d0%b8%d0%b9%d1%86%d1%8b-%d0%bd%d0%b0%d0%bb%d0%b0%d0%b4%d0%b8%d0%bb%d0%b8-%d1%8d%d0%ba%d1%81%d0%bf%d0%be%d1%80%d1%82-%d0%b2%d0%be%d0%b7%d0%b4%d1%83%d1%85%d0%b0-%d0%b2-%d0%ba%d0%b8%d1%82%d0%b0%d0%b9/ar-BBswjCk?li=BBoPOOh
This shot was voted the best photo of the year!..! It was taken at sunset OVER the camels in the desert... Look closely, the camels are the little white lines in the picture... What you see in the black are their shadows...!
What are the ideal places most often searched for on Google?
I'm confused by the second most frequently searched query. Are there so many would-be killers around here?