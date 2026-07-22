Interesting and Humour - page 2995

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http://www.epravda.com.ua/rus/publications/2016/05/2/591474/
Сколько времени осталось до бессмертия? Технологический прогноз до 2099 года
Сколько времени осталось до бессмертия? Технологический прогноз до 2099 года
  • www.epravda.com.ua
В марте 2016 искусственный интеллект AlphaGo от Google безоговорочно победил сильнейшего в мире игрока в "Го" Ли Седоля. В апреле 2016 Элизабет Пэрриш, руководитель американской научно-исследовательской компании BioViva, стала первым человеком, на котором была успешно испытана омолаживающая генная терапия. С ее помощью отвечающие за старение...
 
Sergey Petruk:

And then most of the risk takers:
 
In 1949, the first official boxing match between a bear and a man took place.

The bear won.


 
Titanic.

First class cabin.


 

IBM 8″ floppy disk, 1971 (the same floppy disk)


 

This shot was voted the best photo of the year!..! It was taken at sunset OVER the camels in the desert... Look closely, the camels are the little white lines in the picture... What you see in the black are their shadows...!

Camels and shadows

 
 

 

What are the ideal places most often searched for on Google?

ideal place

I'm confused by the second most frequently searched query. Are there so many would-be killers around here?

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