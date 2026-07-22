Interesting and Humour - page 4356
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This is clearly a dormitory with one toilet/kitchen/bathroom per floor.
No, this is a real communal flat in St. Petersburg, the owner selling his room must provide a passport to the flat, in fact he is in the picture.
A hostel is not far from a dormitory. Or in St. Petersburg even dormitories are called kommunalki😂
A dormitory and a flat are legally very different definitions.
And in physical terms it's a dormitory.
https://realty.rbc.ru/news/5c1758ca9a7947291012cfc8
By the way, this is a bargain!
The cost of these square metres in a good quality brick house in a prestigious #Moscow #neighbourhood next to a huge park and with windows facing south is low. For reasonable money up to 3 million you can get 40 sq.m. housing, and it's a full-fledged one bedroom, even by modern standards!
3-4-5 meter ceilings! Park view, south-facing windows! A dream for an old grandmother.
When many years ago I was in St. Petersburg and rented a similar flat not too expensive from my very old grandmother, in the very centre, in a historic building with a wonderful view over the channel, the old stock. On the walls were numerous photos from the 18th century, in fact her family album was hanging on the walls, faces of aristocrats, ladies with umbrellas, Russian officers with good posture, it seemed my grandmother was of blue blood. The flat was very nice and clean, I even had a bathroom and a kitchen of my own, very clean and comfortable. But the corridor was similar to the photo, and there were many flats, but the front door was huge with marble steps. My grandmother used to go to her summer cottage in St. Petersburg.
By the way, this is a bargain!
The cost of these square metres in a good quality brick house in a prestigious #Moscow #neighbourhood next to a huge park and with windows facing south is low. For a reasonable price of up to 3 million, you can get 40 square metres of housing, and that's a full-fledged one-bedroom even by modern standards!
It's Friday again.Happy Profit to all again))))
I've just got the Ivco to go. Now I don't have to drink it all away. Almost 30 litres of home made ))))
I've just got the Ivko to go with it. Now I don't have to drink it all away. Almost 30 litres of homemade )))
Where's my orphan mug)))
morning, the gas, heating and electricity bills came in.