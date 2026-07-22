Interesting and Humour - page 4479
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Personally, I have been unemployed since May 2010 ))) Officially it is called self-employment.
And I started a branch for newcomers. About a year and a half ago I responded to your call that there were not enough Russian programmers in the English-speaking part of the site and opened a branch there. It was popular, but lasted about a week and then someone killed it.
When I tried to find out who killed it and why, there was silence. Personally, you texted me that you wouldn't deal with the matter.
Ok, I went to another forum where they send me an email in my personal message explaining what and where I broke the law, instead of trashing threads and posts anonymously and quietly. I come here once in a while, for old times' sake. Way to go, moderators! They haven't all been busted yet!
I looked through personal messages, found our conversation - everything there is normal and optimistic.
And I found your thread (which no one "killed") -
MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot
Spent an hour looking for deleted threads ... But it turned out that it wasn't deleted, it was simply forgotten by you.
Here's the last post in the PM with a link, and using that link I found a branch -
Maybe there were some other threads, but I couldn't find them in the deleted ones (I searched for a long time).
For example, I found a branch(this one) where you're asking - is it possible to create a branch about an EA and post the EA as an ex4/4x5 file, not as a source file?
The answer was - you can't (and you can't here, and you can't in English).
That's it, couldn't find anything else ...
A week ago I looked out of the window, and the windows (first floor) face the courtyard.
And there's this first grader coming up to the other two first graders, and he says.
"Let's play cop?"
They say, "No, we won't. We are offended."
:)
Then I used it myself a few times (as a joke)...
- "go to the basement, get a ladder - we need to put up wallpaper."
- "no, i won't."
- "why not?"
- "i'm offended."
- "?????"
I would buy myself ugly so that everyone would say that I'm not really like the picture, but better.
I would buy myself ugly so that everyone would say that I'm not really like the picture, but better.
For a woman in her 30s to get compliments all the time, she needs to be told she's 60
For a woman in her 30s to get compliments all the time, she needs to be told she's 60
Every woman can and should be complimented, which is why
- Are you working? And I was left $34 billion by a Nigerian prince as a legacy. I'm transferring $2,000 for registration and ciao-cocoa, losers!
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That was back in the days when condensed milk was made from milk and milk was milked from cows...
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A data protection teacher had his test papers stolen from his computer. You could say the course was read for a reason.
Besame mucho