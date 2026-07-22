Interesting and Humour - page 35

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Boris Sichkin.
"We laugh so we don't go crazy"
(excerpt)
 
 
Mischek: ORIGINAL Elephant Painting
That's pretty cool. I'm scratching my head. Even if it's mechanically memorized, it's still hard to fit in my mind. I didn't expect this kind of nimbleness from elephants.
 
 
 

Joke image over Jérôme D'Ambrosio's (Marussia Virgin) car that hit the grass on Saturday

(from Backstage at the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix: a fantastic race)

Now I can't bear to look at the cow commercials, I can't stand the sight of Marussia flying into the garden :)

 
 
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