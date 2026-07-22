Interesting and Humour - page 35
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"We laugh so we don't go crazy"
(excerpt)
Joke image over Jérôme D'Ambrosio's (Marussia Virgin) car that hit the grass on Saturday
(from Backstage at the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix: a fantastic race)
Now I can't bear to look at the cow commercials, I can't stand the sight of Marussia flying into the garden :)