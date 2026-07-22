Interesting and Humour - page 2847
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Mission accomplished
I'd make borscht, Metakvotavskaia :)))
But that's on a profitable day...
Borscht with sour cream?
I'm sensing there's more than one pot.
Left the fun mushrooms unattended ....
Left the fun mushrooms unattended ....
It's a picture of a toad.
Ahh, I thought it was mushrooms after all....
Ah, I thought it was the mushrooms....
They didn't give me an office.
I cooked it myself...
Here:
Theory without practice is dead and practice without theory is blind, so the two aspects are inseparable.Conspiracy theories - it is an integral part of folklore, you have to think how to become a conspiracy theorist without getting off the couch.
There are about 2 billion children in the world (less than 18 years old :)). But since Father Christmas does not come (apparently) to Muslims, Hindus, Jews and Buddhists, his work is reduced by about 15% of the total number - 378 million children (according to the census). With an average of 3.5 children per home, we can conclude that Father Christmas must visit 91.8 million homes in total. We assume that every home has at least one child who deserves a gift for good behaviour.