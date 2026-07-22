Interesting and Humour - page 1139

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Mischek:

and I didn't ask you what you had and didn't have.

The answer doesn't count, it's a logical fallacy.

 

I just read in an ad.

Selling toilet paper, screws, bolts. Offer limited.

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there's posts in other threads ... I can't give you the link here... but it's kind of in this thread too... about 'unauthorised broker interference' :) Eh, why am I a moderator ...

 
The head of Russian Post has been sent away.
It will take four months to go, get lost, then return to the addressee in six months.
 

and Sanek went to get a beer...

 
i_logic:
The head of Russian Post has been sent away.
It will take four months to go, get lost, then return to the addressee in six months.
 

Boston terrorist suspects are Russian nationals

http://lenta.ru/news/2013/04/19/che/

 
Mischek:

and Sanek went to get a beer...

He probably doesn't get enough attention, so he decides to turn it on himself this way. )))
 
Mischek:

and Sanek went to get a beer...

(booze is drunk and shit is fucked)
 
 

That's it. It's a dead end. You have to take the cabbage away from the potatoes.

What a way to live.

"The rest of the cabbage was taken out in spring ..."

Yeah. And they sow it in the field and in autumn... tadaaaaam! saw, potatoes grew.

Agronomist Bolkonsky proudly showed the experimental field to journalists from Moscow and shared recipes for success.

- "better whisky or cognac - you can polish your horse with vodka"

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