Interesting and Humour - page 847

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peripatetikos:
We don't have a company like NVIDIA Corporation. And that is, a huge staff of specialists with years of experience in developing graphics accelerators and processors for them, as well as system logic kits. What our companies don't have yet. The processor not only has to be developed, it has to be created, implemented, and software written for it. It is not just about one architecture.
We were talking about the architecture of the device, not the processor used in it.
 

"It's time to go" (c)

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

"It's time to go" (c)

Our official did. Added 2 units on top so he could pocket the difference. It's already at the level of a reflex).
 
Mischek:

"It's time to go" (c)

How much is 2*2 - Givi - sem - eight, something like that. Good man, sit down, sit down, sit down.
 
 

Well, that's not interesting. Where's the fairy tale ending? He was supposed to get himself killed.

The mountains are not what they used to be...

 
 

Shall we dance?

pv zk pv pv zk pv zk kz zk pv pv pv zk pv zk zk pzk pzk pvzkpkzvpvzk kkkkkk bsch 

dubbed in google translator in german mode

 

hee

 

"The Three Graces is one of the earliest works by the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael, believed to have been painted around 1504.

It depicts the three Graces - Innocence, Beauty and Love


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