Interesting and Humour - page 847
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We don't have a company like NVIDIA Corporation. And that is, a huge staff of specialists with years of experience in developing graphics accelerators and processors for them, as well as system logic kits. What our companies don't have yet. The processor not only has to be developed, it has to be created, implemented, and software written for it. It is not just about one architecture.
"It's time to go" (c)
"It's time to go" (c)
"It's time to go" (c)
Well, that's not interesting. Where's the fairy tale ending? He was supposed to get himself killed.
The mountains are not what they used to be...
Shall we dance?
pv zk pv pv zk pv zk kz zk pv pv pv zk pv zk zk pzk pzk pvzkpkzvpvzk kkkkkk bsch
dubbed in google translator in german mode
hee
"The Three Graces is one of the earliest works by the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael, believed to have been painted around 1504.
It depicts the three Graces - Innocence, Beauty and Love