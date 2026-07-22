Interesting and Humour - page 2001

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Good night



 
 
newdigital:

Where's the os sexualem?

It was in the kit somewhere. It had to be. Maybe it's under the wardrobe.

 
 
artmedia70:
.... What else is there to do... We'll go in formation. I already bought a drum, you owe me a horn.

I'll put in a rave, too.



 

hit!

 
http://coub.com/view/yujqie6
 
9,999,997 shades left in the queue.
МТС хочет приватизировать красный цвет
МТС хочет приватизировать красный цвет
  • 2013.12.27
  • iz.ru
Компания «Мобильные ТелеСистемы» (МТС) хочет получить эксклюзивные права на использование красного цвета на российском рынке телекоммуникационных услуг. 25 декабря 2013 года оператор подал заявку в Роспатент на регистрацию цветового товарного знака. — Регистрация цветового товарного знака для использования в отрасли телекоммуникаций — это...
 
 
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