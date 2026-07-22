Interesting and Humour - page 3530

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nz_2uEsk6sw
Японец рисует картины пальцами на айпаде (новости)
Японец рисует картины пальцами на айпаде (новости)
  • 2013.08.30
  • www.youtube.com
http://www.ntdtv.ru Японец рисует картины пальцами на айпаде. Настоящей интернет-сенсацией стал японец, который рисует полноценные картины при помощи айпада ...
 
http://rus.vrw.ru/page/gazprom-bet-evropejskie-rekordy-zafiksirovan-ocherednoj-maksimum#cut
«Газпром» бьет европейские рекорды: зафиксирован очередной максимум
«Газпром» бьет европейские рекорды: зафиксирован очередной максимум
  • 2017.01.08
  • rus.vrw.ru
В «Газпроме» заявили об установке двухдневного исторического рекорда экспорта газа в страны Европы. «Газпром» зафиксировал исторический рекорд суточного экспорта природного газа в страны Европы. Российская компания смогла поставить свыше 614,6 миллионов кубических метров газа в один день и 614,7 миллионов в другой. Предыдущий максимальный...
 
http://rus.vrw.ru/category/manufacture
Новые производства России
Новые производства России
  • 2017.01.09
  • rus.vrw.ru
Сетку кладочную, сетку дорожную, сетку ЦПВС, рабицу, арматуру стеклопластиковую, скобу строительную, вязальную проволоку выпускает новый производственный цех в с. Ембаево. Производство является этапом реализации инвестпроекта компании. Была произведена...
 

London Men's Fashion Week autumn/winter 2017 collections took place from 6 to 9 January , stop the earth - I'll get off

 
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Физики предложили отменить фундаментальные законы сохранения энергии и импульса
Физики предложили отменить фундаментальные законы сохранения энергии и импульса
  • 2017.01.11
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Три физика-теоретика из Франции и Мексики предположили, что в нашей Вселенной действует так называемая унимодулярная гравитация — ранний вариант гравитации, некогда предложенный Альбертом Эйнштейном и позднее отвергнутый из-за того, что при нём не работают законы сохранения энергии и импульса. О новой гипотезе пишет новостной раздел сайта...
 
 

What would you call this picture - your version ?

 
Server Muradasilov:

What would you call this picture - your version ?

It's probably just a bride race. The manager (the one who probably organised the race) is running ahead, showing where to run and self-publicising himself (the TV cameras show him first, and then the participants).
 
Server Muradasilov:

What would you call this picture - your version ?

You could take any newspaper and any article title would work as a title for this picture.

But I don't think this one was swearing.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting and Humorous

Alexey Viktorov, 2017.01.11 13:47

You can take any newspaper and any article title will do as the title of this picture.

But I don't think this one was swearing.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting and Humorous

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.11 13:46

It's probably just a bride race. The manager (the one who probably organised the race) is running ahead, showing where to run and self-publicising himself (TV cameras first show him, and then the participants).

One day in the life of Ivanovo :)
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