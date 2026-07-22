Interesting and Humour - page 2251

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newdigital:


There's no reason for them to ban me.

It was Medvedev's dream too. It wouldn't be your problem if there was someone, but what for - that's not your problem. They will think of something suitable. That's corruption. It works without fail.
 

What's all this about Medvedev ... Really, or are you kidding? Like "blogging as media"? Well, we're not in danger of that ... with metatrader and cats.

You don't get banned for cats.

 
Mischek:

and a collection of wrappers from the Red October chocolate factory

and still no brains (

Well, there's still alive the fido tale about how the old man had two sons, one clever and the other a moderator.
 
newdigital:

What's all this about Medvedev ... Really, or are you kidding? Like "blogging as media"? Well, we're not in danger of that ... with metatrader and cats.

No one gets banned for cats.

Guess the slogan.

 

I'm not thinking straight in the evening ...

and I'm a moderator in name only - I don't use it ...

I don't understand how a man can want power...

Let's talk about cats.

 

I'm off to bed.

Good night.


 
Mischek:
Who do I tell to get this newdigital banned?
You're on fire......
 

Good morning

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Chichvarkin on good salespeople and where to get them
Чичваркин о хороших продавцах и о том, где их брать
Чичваркин о хороших продавцах и о том, где их брать
  • Оксана Гафаити
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«Продавцов нужно нанимать таких, чтобы на рабочем месте они чувствовали себя комфортно. Я не о комфортном сидении на жопе, а об удовольствии от обратной связи с покупателем. Хороших продавцов стимулирует то, что люди их постоянно благодарят. Они перезаряжаются благодарностью. Где таких брать? Они должны успешно работать в другой компании. Я...
 
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