Interesting and Humour - page 2251
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There's no reason for them to ban me.
What's all this about Medvedev ... Really, or are you kidding? Like "blogging as media"? Well, we're not in danger of that ... with metatrader and cats.
You don't get banned for cats.
and a collection of wrappers from the Red October chocolate factory
and still no brains (
What's all this about Medvedev ... Really, or are you kidding? Like "blogging as media"? Well, we're not in danger of that ... with metatrader and cats.
No one gets banned for cats.
Guess the slogan.
I'm not thinking straight in the evening ...
and I'm a moderator in name only - I don't use it ...
I don't understand how a man can want power...
Let's talk about cats.
I'm off to bed.
Good night.
Who do I tell to get this newdigital banned?
Good morning
---------------------Chichvarkin on good salespeople and where to get them