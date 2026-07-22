Interesting and Humour - page 2029

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A man is standing at the urinal, holding his mobile phone on his shoulder and talking to his blonde wife:
- Masha, well, I can't talk now...
-...
- Masha, my hands are busy!
-...
- Masha, I can't, I'm pissing...
-...
- Masha, my dick is in my hands!!!
-...
- WHAT DOES THIS MEAN???
 
 
titanhouse:
Nooooo)))) I'm not a fan of believing in omens!)))
Not omens, physiology. What doesn't kill us makes us stronger only when you've felt the full measure of your misstep.
 
artmedia70:
I'm about to post a picture of my Leo... The nigger will die...

You can't do that to a Negro.

You've got a great kitty, everyone knows he's a dog, just like his master.

 
Mischek:

You've got a great kitty, everybody knows that, he's a dog like his master.

That's what we need) And it's not an easy breed...
 
Man, how careful you are about spelling when you're drunk...
 
Little Red Riding Hood:
- Grandma, why is your mouth so big?
- Have you seen Grandpa's cock?
 
valeryk:
Man, how careful you are about spelling when you're drunk...
Is that for me?
 
titanhouse:
Is that for me?
It's on the air, about me, but agree...))
 
valeryk:
It's on air, about me, but agree...))
Well yes..... agree))))))
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