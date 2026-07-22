Interesting and Humour - page 2029
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- Masha, well, I can't talk now...
-...
- Masha, my hands are busy!
-...
- Masha, I can't, I'm pissing...
-...
- Masha, my dick is in my hands!!!
-...
- WHAT DOES THIS MEAN???
Nooooo)))) I'm not a fan of believing in omens!)))
I'm about to post a picture of my Leo... The nigger will die...
You can't do that to a Negro.
You've got a great kitty, everyone knows he's a dog, just like his master.
You've got a great kitty, everybody knows that, he's a dog like his master.
- Grandma, why is your mouth so big?
- Have you seen Grandpa's cock?
Man, how careful you are about spelling when you're drunk...
Is that for me?
It's on air, about me, but agree...))