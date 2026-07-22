Interesting and Humour - page 3293
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it's such an ancient tradition
Such leaders are brought to us, my friend,
To make us love the previous one.
And know that it will be worse.
The country, it seems, is a prisoner for ever.
Forgive my fatherland's impudence.
If there's a change here,
It's better that it does not.
The Battle of Karansebes(German:Rückzug von Karánsebes; ŞebeşMuharebesi) is a battle of the Austro-Turkish War, fought on 17 September 1788 near the modern Romanian town of Karansebes. The Austrian army, awaiting the arrival of the Turkish troops, was effectively destroyed after a few drunken soldiers engaged in a brawl, which was soon joined by the rest of the army; casualties increased due to false reports of the Turkish arrival, leading to a mass panicked flight of Austrian soldiers from the battlefield. The battle is one ridiculous example of ' friendly fire'.
Ten thousand dead... A nightmare of sorts.
The world's most expensive milk - have you milked mice today?
Самое дорогое молоко в мире - это молоко мышей.
Оказывается, самки мышей синтезируют в своем молоке человеческий белок, который используется в фармакологии для создания уникальных препаратов.
Лекарство из мышиного молока стимулирует кроветворение у больных после переливания крови.
Mice are milked with tiny tubes on special electronic equipment. To get one litre of mouse milk, 4,000 mice have to be milked. A litre of milk costs $22,500.
Mouse milk is used in medicine. In mouse milk, female mice synthesise a human protein - lactoferrin - which is used to produce unique pharmaceuticals. Medicines containing mouse milk improve the process of hematopoiesis after blood transfusions.
According to Igor Goldman, director of the mouse farm at the Institute of Gene Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, producing mouse milk is one of the stages of a global experiment aimed at creating safe and effective new drugs and baby food.
Good morning.
Tester strictly observes Saturdays
18+
The author notifies that this three-act play is based on actual events, which he sought to reproduce with documentary, photographic precision.
The play itself is here (just to read).
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They are watching the men in the street, beware:
If this chart is to be believed, there are more people wanting to leave Germany than Russia. Apparently they are fed up with emigrants from the Middle East).
Thank you, in light of recent cataclysms, here's an illustration of the relationship between the size of the planet and the volume of water on earth. I didn't save the link.
If this chart is to be believed, there are more people wanting to leave Germany than Russia. Apparently they are fed up with emigrants from the Middle East).
And who wants to leave Israel? Not the former Russians?)))
In general, this chart would be more interesting if it also indicated the ratio of where they want to go from those countries)