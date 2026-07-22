Interesting and Humour - page 1219
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The gypsies lost a cat on their way.
♪ the cat died, the tail withered ♪
it turned out to be "anchor bens"Whoever says a word or posts something is going to eat it.
The famous physicist, graphene discoverer, Nobel Prize and even Schnobel Prize winner, knight of the British Empire Andre Geim has long left Russia to work in major Western scientific centres. He made a surprise visit to Moscow last week to support Minister Dmitry Livanov, who has come under fire from criticism, notably by taking part in a meeting of the Public Council of the Ministry of Education and Science and becoming its honorary chairman. At the end of his Moscow mission, Nobel laureate told RBC correspondent Kirill Sirotkin about strange democracy, cheerleaders, swollen brains, stagnation and philistines who threaten the demise of mankind, as well as the kickbacks of Rosnano, Skolkovo money, the prospects of graphene and three-dimensional "Lego".
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/viewpoint/04/06/2013/860500.shtml
The month came out of the fog.
Took a knife out of my pocket,
I'm going to slice,
It's all the same to you to drive.
And behind the moon is the moon,
And the devil hanged the sorcerer
And the sorcerer hung and hung
And he flew into the garbage can.
And in the garbage can lived Boris.
Chairman of the dead rats
And his wife Larissa,
A wonderful rat.
And of course: ta-ra-canAnd his son Ivan is a great dummy,
And his sister Natasha, a wonderful mush.
And his wife didn't die,
Took the money and left.
He fell in love with someone else,
Took her perfume and gave it to her.
================
The carriage rode through the dark woods
For an interest of some kind.
Intesa intesa
Come out to the letter S.
A German came out of the fog (of course a German, why would a month carry knives?)
♪ Got my knife out of my pocket ♪
I'm going to cut, I'm going to beat.
You'll still be galit ("galit" is a purely Ural term, an analogue of "drive". galya is the one who galit, i.e. drives).
Well, it wasn't "carriage ride", but...
The car went through the dark woods... go on with the text
And also.
There was a truck,
and it ran over Nikolai,
Nikolai yells, "Hurrah."
Get the doctor.
The doctor rides his horse
With a balalaika on his back
And a guitar on his nose
The doctor likes sausage.
remember your childhood or where did you find it?
degrading
These are all counting rhymes. And there were ways of identifying the leader without counting.
For example, who remembers the game "twelve sticks"?
....Whoever says a word or posts something is going to eat it.
For example, who remembers the game of twelve sticks?
I don't remember ... I spent my childhood in Lithuania ... It's good that I remember counting rhymes :) I remember coming home from kindergarten and telling my mother in Lithuanian what happened... but my mother doesn't understand... She gives me a candy and goes outside... and there are counting rhymes.
These are all counting rhymes. And there were ways of identifying the leader without counting.
For example, who remembers the game "twelve sticks"?
who do you think will confess?