Interesting and Humour - page 647
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http://alex-oil.livejournal.com/1190701.html#cutid1
It all depends on the people. On their upbringing. If this aunt worked in a church, all but the smallest donations would be hers.
"You're not in church. You won't be fooled." )))
Andryukha, it's time for you to learn.)
Andryukha, it's time for you to learn.)
No, it's cutlets with flies. I'm for pure good riding. And without a kite there is a lot to do on the board :)
I don't know...
It's supposed to be fun.
Our schools are already multiplying like mushrooms in our cold. (In winter on the ice of the Gulf of Finland, in summer on the water) And the water is cold.
Shit, will you introduce me?
no, I can't.... :((((
bye.... :))))
I don't know ...
Kiting, yeah, mega. Snowboarding yes, mega. Snowkiting, no. But it's a matter of taste.
We're gonna get ourselves a camera --
Too bad the gopro hero3 is only pre-ordered now, we could get it -- 120fps at 920p! Here's a teaser -- I suggest everyone watch it.
Pity the gopro hero3 is only pre-ordered now, could have got it -- 120fps at 920p! Here's a teaser -- I suggest everyone watch it.