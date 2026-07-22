Interesting and Humour - page 4511

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

I've been harassed by different DCs and firms trying to sell me signals. They always ask me how successful my trading is, and some ask me how much I earn on forex.

I answer in a sad voice: "I am in a deep drawdown, even bread is not enough to buy, tell it to tax authorities ((() I liked the way they call your company a trader.

I liked the idea of calling me Your Highness :)

 
Vladimir Tkach:
Another asks for a multiplier in the deal copier to improve

Can you reverse the multiplier? For example if the master does 0.8 lots and you want 0.4...therefore set the multiplier to -2.0. Hope that makes sense.

I didn't know there was such maths.


The Google translator translated it like this:

Can you change the multiplier? For example, if the foreman makes 0.8 lots and you want 0.4 ..., so set the multiplier to -2.0.

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

The Google translator translated it like this:

Can you change the multiplier? For example, if the wizard makes 0.8 lots, and you want 0.4 ..., so set the multiplier to -2.0.

That's the thing, if multiplier is -2.0, then when you multiply it will be 0.8*-2.0 = -1.6. To decrease the lot by half, just multiply 0.8 by 0.5. The multiplier's improvement requestor is clearly not good at maths.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

So the thing is, if the multiplier is -2.0, then when you multiply the lot size will be 0.8*-2.0 = -1.6. What would reduce the lot by half just multiply 0.8 by 0.5. Requester improvement multiplier is clearly not good at maths.

Unfortunately, the customer is always right - that's the truth! )))

if( mul < 0.0 ) lot = lastlot / fabs( mul ); else lot = lastlot * mul ;
 

Everything comes full circle! )

11 years on this site and the pictures and "jokes" are still the same.

Doesn't anything change?

the only difference is the actors )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Everything comes full circle! )

11 years on this site and the pictures and "jokes" are still the same.

Doesn't anything change?

the only difference is the actors )

well, here's a new one !


 
 
 

- Where have you been for three days?

- I've been at a "life without the foul language" course.

- Oh, uh... How was it?

- Frustrated. Go away...

 
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