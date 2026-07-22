Interesting and Humour - page 4511
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I've been harassed by different DCs and firms trying to sell me signals. They always ask me how successful my trading is, and some ask me how much I earn on forex.
I answer in a sad voice: "I am in a deep drawdown, even bread is not enough to buy, tell it to tax authorities ((() I liked the way they call your company a trader.
I liked the idea of calling me Your Highness :)
Another asks for a multiplier in the deal copier to improve
The Google translator translated it like this:
Can you change the multiplier? For example, if the foreman makes 0.8 lots and you want 0.4 ..., so set the multiplier to -2.0.
The Google translator translated it like this:
Can you change the multiplier? For example, if the wizard makes 0.8 lots, and you want 0.4 ..., so set the multiplier to -2.0.
That's the thing, if multiplier is -2.0, then when you multiply it will be 0.8*-2.0 = -1.6. To decrease the lot by half, just multiply 0.8 by 0.5. The multiplier's improvement requestor is clearly not good at maths.
So the thing is, if the multiplier is -2.0, then when you multiply the lot size will be 0.8*-2.0 = -1.6. What would reduce the lot by half just multiply 0.8 by 0.5. Requester improvement multiplier is clearly not good at maths.
Unfortunately, the customer is always right - that's the truth! )))
Everything comes full circle! )
11 years on this site and the pictures and "jokes" are still the same.
Doesn't anything change?
the only difference is the actors )
Everything comes full circle! )
11 years on this site and the pictures and "jokes" are still the same.
Doesn't anything change?
the only difference is the actors )
well, here's a new one !
- Where have you been for three days?
- I've been at a "life without the foul language" course.
- Oh, uh... How was it?
- Frustrated. Go away...