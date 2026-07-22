Interesting and Humour - page 546
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The human body (the parachutist) accelerates in freefall for the first 10 seconds and managesto disappear for about five hundred metres in that time. After that, it falls at a constant speed of about two hundred kilometres per hour. The reason for this is that the air resistance increases in proportion to speed. This speed can be increased by grouping together or by going into a peakE.
The order of exit from the LA is indeed by weight, at least for first-timers and other DOSAAF, but it is not the free fall that is significantly different, but the descent on the dome.
The human body (the parachutist) accelerates in freefall for the first 10 seconds and managesto disappear for about five hundred metres during this time. After that it falls at a constant speed of about two hundred kilometres per hour. The reason for this is that the air resistance increases in proportion to speed. This speed can be increased by grouping up or going into picE.
The order of exit from the LA is really by weight, at least at first-timers and other DOSAAF, but it is not free fall that significantly differs, but descent on a dome.
Yeah, I see where you're going with this. Like the bear is heavy and will be the first to break into a pile. And the mosquito is light and will glide on its wings.
Every time you post, it's against bears.
I'll complain to the moderators.
Everything new is well forgotten old :)
An unusual desktop computer, Great Wall U310, which at first sight can't be distinguished from a keyboard, is now on sale. Nevertheless, in this compact case there is a motherboard with dual core processor and all other components of a modern desktop. There's even room for a hard drive.The Great Wall U310 has an Atom D525 CPU from Intel's stock, running at 1.8GHz. It has a built-in GMA 3150 graphics card, which is responsible for the processing of graphic information. In terms of specifications, the keyboard under review with interesting stuffing quite correspond to office desktops, and in some ways even exceeds them. It has only 2 GB of RAM, but the hard drive capacity is as much as 500 GB in the 2.5" form factor.
On the Great Wall U310 chassis, in addition to the standard QWERTY layout is a block of digital keys, stereo speakers, five USB ports and VGA output for connecting to a monitor. Headphones and a microphone can also be used.
Not quite the classic Great Wall U310 computer, whose creators were inspired by the legendary 1982 Commodore 64 PC, it comes preloaded with the Linux Ubuntu operating system. However, those who aren't too fond of alternative systems can install the Windows family of operating systems, even the new Windows 8, which comes out on October 26. The Great Wall U310, complete with 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi module, is priced at $260 and sales will start in September with no restrictions.
Terminator T500 is a start :)
And it is. There's a few tweaks = + nanoprimitives + genetic optimizer + a few more tricks...
I'm getting a little scared.
- Young lady, do you smoke?
- Yes.
- Do you drink beer?
- Yeah. (Laughs)
- Ahh. (Laughs) How do I put this question delicately...
- Yes! Yes! Yes! (Laughs)