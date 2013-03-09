SignalsSections
MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals with Automatic Execution on Your Account

Signals is a copy-trading service allowing you to automatically copy provider's deals on your trading account. Use Signals to boost your Forex trading efficiency.

Nguyen Quoc Viet Nguyen Quoc Viet
OnlyUJ 324% growth since 2024 Reliability  98% Algo trading 15 Copy for 30 USD per month
Mr Panlop Tansila Mr Panlop Tansila
3.5 (2)
BreakThrustPro V2 237% growth since 2024 Reliability  87% Algo trading 8 Copy for 30 USD per month
Profalgo Limited Wim Schrynemakers
2.83 (2)
Gold Reaper New V2 2 139% growth since 2024 Reliability  99% Algo trading 14 Copy for 30 USD per month
Piotr Drozdek Piotr Drozdek
5 (1)
GoldenBug ICM 86% growth since 2024 Reliability  99% Algo trading 13 Copy for 30 USD per month
Ai Jing Gao Ai Jing Gao
THPX5 568% growth since 2025 Reliability  28% Algo trading 0 Copy for 50 USD per month
Guan Xi Liang Guan Xi Liang
X657 Stay true to the mission 1 207% growth since 2023 Reliability  95% Algo trading 0 Copy for 299 USD per month
Maicon Lazier Reichel Maicon Lazier Reichel
Gold Long k4 2 795% growth since 2024 Reliability  95% Algo trading 3 Copy for 30 USD per month
Oleksandr Khrypunenko Oleksandr Khrypunenko
HiGold 394% growth since 2025 Reliability  99% Algo trading 2 Copy for 30 USD per month
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
GCEA XAU 1 321% growth since 2025 Reliability  65% Algo trading 1 Copy for 50 USD per month
Fredy Kurniawan Fredy Kurniawan
Fredy Jaya Raya 257% growth since 2025 Reliability  0% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Thang Chu Thang Chu
Gold Trend X 255% growth since 2024 Reliability  100% Algo trading 2 Copy for 50 USD per month
Nguyen Viet Dong Nguyen Viet Dong
King222 316% growth since 2025 Reliability  93% Algo trading 1 Copy for 30 USD per month
Ihor Hut Ihor Hut
4.91 (15)
MagicGW audcad L 1 773% growth since 2024 Reliability  90% Algo trading 119 Copy for 40 USD per month
Daniel Moraes Da Silva Daniel Moraes Da Silva
3.78 (12)
NoPain MT5 1 647% growth since 2021 Reliability  9% Algo trading 83 Copy for 30 USD per month
Laurent Xavier Richer Laurent Xavier Richer
4.06 (6)
Golden Nuggets 1 005% growth since 2025 Reliability  94% Algo trading 72 Copy for 37 USD per month
Amanda Wainer Amanda Wainer
2.92 (21)
Daily Gold Sniper 741% growth since 2025 Reliability  96% Algo trading 36 Copy for 30 USD per month
Bui Huy Dat Bui Huy Dat
3.9 (13)
MSC Gold Invest Pro 553% growth since 2023 Reliability  65% Algo trading 23 Copy for 40 USD per month
Xian Qin Ceng Xian Qin Ceng
XAUSUD EA 522% growth since 2025 Reliability  97% Algo trading 2 Copy for 49 USD per month
Stephane Charles Raoeliarison Stephane Charles Raoeliarison
GoldEvolution 328% growth since 2024 Reliability  0% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Victor Edet Essang Victor Edet Essang
Dragonfly 1 418% growth since 2025 Reliability  99% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Vahida Ansar Sayyad Vahida Ansar Sayyad
Ansar 493% growth since 2025 Reliability  2% Algo trading 1 Copy for 30 USD per month
Wang Lin Wang Lin
Integrated Trend Strategy 108% growth since 2025 Reliability  89% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Duy Nguyen Nguyen Duy Nguyen Nguyen
The Myth B1 314% growth since 2025 Reliability  100% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi Widiyansyah Muhammad Kahfi
WIDIMAX 69% growth since 2025 Reliability  0% Algo trading 0 Copy for 100 USD per month
Agni Mulyana Agni Mulyana
5 (1)
Agni Amfx 110% growth since 2025 Reliability  0% Algo trading 1 Copy for 100 USD per month
Stanislav Tomilov Stanislav Tomilov
Vortex Turbo EA 155% growth since 2025 Reliability  100% Algo trading 0 Copy for 1000 USD per month
Indra Nusantara Indra Nusantara
Nusantara Gold 79% growth since 2024 Reliability  95% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Ervand Oganesyan Ervand Oganesyan
PulseX 153% growth since 2025 Reliability  100% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Amazing Traders K Mawuelom R S Sedjro
EA Amazing Brain 74% growth since 2025 Reliability  21% Algo trading 0 Copy for 30 USD per month
Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.

Watch the video tutorials about trading signals on YouTube

Choose a signal you are interested in and subscribe to it in a few clicks. Monitored accounts are provided with a detailed statistics and trading history. Watch a Tutorial Video on how to subscribe to a Signal.

Sell the signals of your trading system to thousands of subscribers around the world remaining its sole developer. With our service, your successful strategy can make you a profit even in case of a small start-up budget.

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader {0} trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.