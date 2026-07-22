Interesting and Humour - page 1175
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Yes, it's great to read what it was like in Russia before Christianity. But, ml@t, there's no going back...
Very interesting, thank you. But history, as you know, is not reliable. It is rewritten to suit the current authorities.
Yes, it's great to read what it was like in Russia before Christianity. But, ml@t, there's no going back...
The Tsar
2009, Russia, Drama, 119 min
Started tweeting. I don't know why, 'everyone ran and I ran'. I started looking for light backgrounds, because the templates on Twitter are crap.
I found it, there' s a shitload of light backgrounds with a handy preview.
Ekaterinburg
Peter