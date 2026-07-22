Interesting and Humour - page 1175

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Mathemat:

Yes, it's great to read what it was like in Russia before Christianity. But, ml@t, there's no going back...

Was there any way to bring it back?
 
Mathemat:

Very interesting, thank you. But history, as you know, is not reliable. It is rewritten to suit the current authorities.

Yes, it's great to read what it was like in Russia before Christianity. But, ml@t, there's no going back...

Moscow, old photos
 

The Tsar


2009, Russia, Drama, 119 min

 
 

Started tweeting. I don't know why, 'everyone ran and I ran'. I started looking for light backgrounds, because the templates on Twitter are crap.

I found it, there' s a shitload of light backgrounds with a handy preview.

 
 

Ekaterinburg


Peter


 
 
Mischek:

You're a pain in the ass from your mother-in-law, so you're tweeting in despair )))
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