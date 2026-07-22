Interesting and Humour - page 3157
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The job information has been posted on the job search website "Zarplata.ru".
Yeah... Getting madder and madder :)
p.s. I wonder if business trips are only within the Russian Federation or abroad as well ?
Found a two-page thread (it's around here somewhere), read ... I could print it out and frame it on the wall ... Posting all the posts in this thread here (with the opening words of the posts):
Found a two-page thread (it's around here somewhere), read ... I could print it out and frame it on the wall ... Posting all the posts in this thread here (with the opening words of the posts):
MTS doubles traffic volume on Smart tariffs
http://www.procontent.ru/news/29049.html
Minnesota United goalkeeper Sammy Njok, during a friendly against Bournemouth FC in England, scored an own-goal that has every reason to be regarded as "one of the most ridiculous in world football".
After the game, Njok explained that he had snacked on a jam sandwich before the match and the leftovers were left on his gloves, making them sticky, which led to the ridiculous goal.
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