Interesting and Humour - page 3157

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Soon they'll start writing books and making movies featuring Pokémon from their owners. :)
 
Sergey Golubev:

The job information has been posted on the job search website "Zarplata.ru".

Yeah... Getting madder and madder :)

p.s. I wonder if business trips are only within the Russian Federation or abroad as well ?

 

Found a two-page thread (it's around here somewhere), read ... I could print it out and frame it on the wall ... Posting all the posts in this thread here (with the opening words of the posts):

  • Got a question, ...Thank you.
  • Not really, ...
  • Try using ...
  • Thank you
  • If Linux...
  • no, vin...
  • I don't remember...
  • thanks...
  • ...
  • Bandicam
  • Thank you
  • Thank you
  • Thank you
  • Screen... Thank you.
  • Best...
  • 30 days ...
  • not bad at all ...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Found a two-page thread (it's around here somewhere), read ... I could print it out and frame it on the wall ... Posting all the posts in this thread here (with the opening words of the posts):

  • Got a question, ...Thank you.
  • Not really, ...
  • Try using ...
  • Thank you
  • If Linux...
  • no, vin...
  • I don't remember...
  • thanks...
  • ...
  • Bandicam
  • Thank you
  • Thank you
  • Thank you
  • Screen... Thank you.
  • Best...
  • 30 days ...
  • not bad at all ...
:) This is from a thread about what's the best software to record video with.
 

MTS doubles traffic volume on Smart tariffs


http://www.procontent.ru/news/29049.html

Пакеты трафика на тарифах МТС Smart увеличены в 2 раза
Пакеты трафика на тарифах МТС Smart увеличены в 2 раза
  • 2014.10.07
  • © «Мобильный Контент»
  • www.procontent.ru
Пакеты трафика на тарифах МТС Smart увеличены в 2 раза - Мобильный интернет: 3G, 4G, LTE. Обзоры мобильных приложений и игр iphone, ipad, android, новости - Procontent.ru.
 
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Во Франции вызвали в суд главу МВФ Кристин Лагард по делу Бернара Тапи
  • 2016.07.22
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 22 июля. INTERFAX.RU - Французский суд вынес решение вызвать главу МВФ Кристин Лагард, сообщает Sky News. По предварительной информации, речь идет о давнем расследовании в отношении Лагард, которую обвиняют в преступной халатности при выплате компенсации бывшему владельцу футбольного клуба Olympique de Marseille Бернару Тапи в 2008...
 
Sammy Njok is the year's most ridiculous autogolf.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Sammy Njok, during a friendly against Bournemouth FC in England, scored an own-goal that has every reason to be regarded as "one of the most ridiculous in world football".
After the game, Njok explained that he had snacked on a jam sandwich before the match and the leftovers were left on his gloves, making them sticky, which led to the ridiculous goal.

 
Server Muradasilov:
.
Another provocation or some kind of signal 403
 
 

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Pre-registration on odd-numbered Tuesdays in even-numbered months, if they fall on a full moon.

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