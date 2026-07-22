Interesting and Humour - page 1000

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Mischek:
Once again, especially for policemen, warrant officers and one moderator without a mat - the crap about bears is made up by vegans out of envy and anger. Do not read them.
I can tell the difference between lying and not lying without you. So don't bother.
 
alexx_v:
I can tell a lie from a not-so-lazy one without you. So don't bother.

If he could, he would have given facts instead of


alexx_v:


Even in folk tales, sits, ..., on a stump musing,

Now we can have folk tales as facts. fuck wikipedia, let's have a collection of folk tales.

It's all your diet .


 
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

If you could, you would have given facts instead of

You're a Chukcha? Also a Chukcha writer? The facts were before the tale.


It's your diet .


You're getting boring, you're getting old.
 
alexx_v:
Are you a Chukcha? Also a Chukcha writer? The facts were before the tale.


You're getting boring, you're getting old.

For the fifth time, I was a Chukchi last year, this year I'm a Jew. Ask Mosquito. He eats meat and his memory is intact.

 
Mischek:

For the fifth time, I was a Chukchi last year, this year I'm a Jew. Ask Mosquito. He eats meat and his memory's intact.

With blood, remember?

What kind of Jew are you if you're never circumcised?

 
moskitman:
With blood, remember?
Yeah, well... the whole kitchen's covered in blood, the ceiling, the mother-in-law and the neighbour who came in for a pinch of salt. Mosquito's having lunch. Only the cat's as clean as ever.
 
moskitman:


What kind of Jew are you if you never come for circumcision?

You just want to circumcise something from someone.

Considering the national average of 90% kickbacks, it wouldn't be circumcision, it would be death.

 
Karlson:

I got carried away in English... I'm still laughing...

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11082

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