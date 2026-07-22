Interesting and Humour - page 1000
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Once again, especially for policemen, warrant officers and one moderator without a mat - the crap about bears is made up by vegans out of envy and anger. Do not read them.
I can tell a lie from a not-so-lazy one without you. So don't bother.
If he could, he would have given facts instead of
Even in folk tales, sits, ..., on a stump musing,
Now we can have folk tales as facts. fuck wikipedia, let's have a collection of folk tales.
It's all your diet .
If you could, you would have given facts instead of
It's your diet .
Are you a Chukcha? Also a Chukcha writer? The facts were before the tale.
You're getting boring, you're getting old.
For the fifth time, I was a Chukchi last year, this year I'm a Jew. Ask Mosquito. He eats meat and his memory is intact.
Incredible sculptures carved from pencils
Amazing wood carvings by Nino Orlandi
For the fifth time, I was a Chukchi last year, this year I'm a Jew. Ask Mosquito. He eats meat and his memory's intact.
With blood, remember?
What kind of Jew are you if you're never circumcised?
With blood, remember?
What kind of Jew are you if you never come for circumcision?
You just want to circumcise something from someone.
Considering the national average of 90% kickbacks, it wouldn't be circumcision, it would be death.
I got carried away in English... I'm still laughing...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11082