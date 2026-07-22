Interesting and Humour - page 4255

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And what's more, it's unclear why he was banned,

because Durov gave everything he was asked to do:


 
Denis Sartakov:

it's kind of quiet here, what's up, friends?

They banned telegrams, it wasn't like that back in the day, come to think of it:

I had a piece of paper that cost a lot of money and nerves. I bought a Senao radio phone in 2000, it was a theme, communication almost all over the city, but as long as the antenna was on the roof.

When I put the antenna on the roof, the neighbours were in a rustle within ~40 metres, meaning the 2 neighbouring houses weren't watching TV either when I was talking).

Called the radio frequency service, they wrote me a paper saying there was no permit and I couldn't use it. I had to get permission for half the price of the phone, and the price of the phone was half a car.

Fucking history)

 
Andrey Dik:

Go to your friends in the English forum and discuss the bombing in Syria, eh?

You have no right to say a word about Russia, you jogger.



Oh, I woke you up, sorry, did not mean to interrupt your patriotic dream.
Do you have a pussycat? Or maybe a dog?


Why did I ask, it just makes sense for you to register them as soon as the law is passed.
I have a cat, black as a pirate flag, and she won't register.
I don't know what to do, I'll probably hide it in a dark black closet from the "registrars".

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
I have a cat, black as a pirate flag, and she doesn't want to register.
I don't know what to do, I'll probably hide it in a dark black closet from "registrars".

And no one is asking you, Zaytsev, or Cats either. They should.


 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

And no one is asking you, Zaytsev, or Cats either. They have to.




That's right, and there's a big % for registering cats and dogs.

:))) , it's a good film and the episode is right on point.
 
 
https://rg.ru/2018/04/18/cb-izvestnyj-trejder-obmanyval-dve-tysiachi-svoih-podpischikov.html
ЦБ: Известный трейдер обманывал две тысячи своих подписчиков
ЦБ: Известный трейдер обманывал две тысячи своих подписчиков
  • rg.ru
Банк России впервые выявил систематическое использование инсайдерской информации на российском рынке ценных бумаг. На этом попался успешный трейдер, автор самых популярных стратегий "автоследования" Элвис Марламов, фактически обманувший свыше двух тысяч своих подписчиков. "Автоследование" получило большую популярность в последнее время, оно...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
https://rg.ru/2018/04/18/cb-izvestnyj-trejder-obmanyval-dve-tysiachi-svoih-podpischikov.html

Hmmm, I'd call that manipulation, not insider trading.

 
Комбинатор:

hmm, i'd call that manipulation, not insider trading.

it is, you did it on crypto )

but it's still an insider, he was playing against his subscribers

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

yes it is, you did it on crypto )

but it's still an insider, he was playing against his subscribers.

It's a common scam, it's done 5-7 times a day on crypto, but the market is not controlled there, so everything goes unpunished.

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