Interesting and Humour - page 1864
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If a herd of morons erects monuments to a barbarian who drowned the country in blood as an icon, that's their problem.
It's the other way round. Only Lenin of stone seems to hinder the complete freedom of a herd of morons.
It's the other way round. Only Lenin of stone seems to be standing in the way of complete freedom for a herd of morons.
Take it easy - there are no more morons there than anywhere else.
Helicopter.
take it easy - there's no more morons there than anywhere else.
Well, the talk was about those who broke the stones with fierce ferocity. To be honest, I don't feel sorry for the statue. I don't understand the sacred essence and meaning of these acts. You know, when a child can't get the wheel of a toy car to fall off into the axle of that wheel... over and over again... What does he end up doing? He bangs it against the floor or the wall or something... But... even a little kid breaks something that gives him an experience. The grown-ups just broke the statue. What did it do to them? The statue... That's what I don't understand. Ok, they would have gone to the presidential administration in a mob and started a riot there (remember? how a kid breaks the cause of his irritation?), but they didn't go anywhere, except the fucking square, where Ilyich was not disturbing anyone. And trashed him.
??? ???
Well, the talk was about those who broke the stones with fierce ferocity. To be honest, I don't feel sorry for the statue. I don't understand the sacred essence and meaning of these acts. You know, when a child can't get the wheel of a toy car to fall off into the axle of that wheel... over and over again... What does he end up doing? He bangs it against the floor or the wall or something... But... even a little kid breaks something that gives him an experience. The grown-ups just broke the statue. What did it do to them? The statue... That's what I don't understand. Ok, they would have gone to the presidential administration in a mob and started a riot there (remember? how a kid breaks the cause of his irritation?), but they didn't go anywhere, except the fucking square, where Ilyich was not disturbing anyone. And trashed him.
??? ???
Not understanding simple and obvious things is an inevitable consequence of living together with a cat for a long time.
The enslaved will, the mind, the initiative become an integral part of the homo sapiens, and he himself becomes a slave of the cat.
Not understanding simple and obvious things is an inevitable consequence of living with a cat for a long time.
The enslaved will, intelligence and initiative become an integral part of the homo sapiens, and he becomes a slave of the cat.