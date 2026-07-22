Interesting and Humour - page 1722
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By the way, Granit posted a recipe for tatarnik (I think that's what it's called) on the fourth forum.
Sclerosis is getting worse :)
Tarator: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
Sclerosis is getting worse :)
Tarator: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
Oktroshka with herring
Cooking description:
Our okroshka with herring is ready to be served! Bon appetit!
- First, let's put the eggs and potatoes to boil. While they are on the cooker, we prepare all the other ingredients. When our eggs and potatoes are cooked, they have to be cooled, peeled and cut into small cubes.
- Rinse and peel fresh cucumbers and cut into small cubes or grate them, if you prefer.
- Rinse, dry and finely chop the spring onions and dill.
- Mix the sausage, cucumbers, spring onions, eggs and potatoes in a large saucepan. Mix well.
- Then peel and finely chop the herring (if necessary). Add to the pan with the chopped food. Stir the mixture.
- It's time to dilute okroshka with kvass and salt to taste. Stir everything again.
- When serving, add sour cream to the okroshka (optional), sprinkle with chopped dill and green onions.
Myths about digestion are debunked by experts.
Myth 1: If you swallow gum, everything inside will stick
In fact, there is nothing wrong with accidentally swallowing chewing gum.
Myth 2: Infusing herring with milk will lead to gut worms.
This is a misconception. Bowel volvulus is a life-threatening condition caused by turning the intestine 180 degrees or more. A bowel obstruction occurs. The most common condition is intestinal prolapse in children under one year of age. It has nothing to do with herring and milk.
Myth 3: Stress causes stomach ulcers
This was believed some time ago. But in 2005 the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was given to the famous Australian scientist Barry Marshall, who proved that stomach ulcer is caused by Helicobacter pylori. This disproved the old medical doctrine about the role of stress in ulcer development. When treating an ulcer, no one now gives sedatives.
A glutton husband, a gluttoness wife, who eats a lot and greedily, a glutton, a glutton, a gluttoness, a gluttoness, a gluttoness (from the dictionary)