Interesting and Humour - page 738

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peripatetikos:

Special effects of domestic cinema from 1946.

It's a bacchanalia. :)

[Deleted]  

The perfect USSR.

The video is dated 1947, although some argue that it is a snapshot from the late 1940s and early 1950s. It shows a country that has built a bright socialist future. It is as if this country had not had a devastating war a few years ago in which it had suffered great losses and serious destruction. This is good Soviet propaganda.

 
 
 
Mischek:

Yeah. Their advertising slogan Ich bin doch nicht blöd (I'm not stupid) would not have caught on with the Slavs. :)

 
sergeev:

Yeah. Their advertising slogan Ich bin doch nicht blöd (I'm not stupid) would not have caught on with the Slavs. :)

rather, I'm not that stupid.
 

Interesting. Just dabbling ...and there it goes.) Not a meaningful construction.

 

Muscle memory

 
 
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