Interesting and Humour - page 1317
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Moscow mayoral candidate knows how to solve the problem of cyclists:
M. Degtyarev drew attention to another pressing problem in the city, that of cyclists. According to the mayoral candidate, these people should not use their two-wheelers within the city.
No well right. We should not disturb these people's lives. They have to put up blinkers because of us, and this irritates them, spoils their mood and prevents them from working, writing laws, and enforcing them.
Cars should be banned too. And ground public transport. We should live underground, in the underground. And at weekends, of course, we can go upstairs. It is time to admit that we are disturbing them.
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Interesting and Humorous
tol64, 2013.07.24 12:18Nice. )) I haven't gone any further than a pod of red chilli yet. It was even enough to make my eyes pop out.
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Interesting & Humorous
Mathemat, 2013.07.24 13:48
Capsaicin sends false signals to the body
The body responds by producing endorphin to protect itself from pain and stress.
What the hell are you guys doing? Your body was given to you as a gift. You need to take care of it, you need maintenance, you need to take care of it.
And you're making fun of it. You're experimenting to see if I'll die or not. Will his eyes pop out on his chin or will his ears fall off?
Geez
What are you doing, you bastards? Your body was given to you as a gift. You have to take care of it, take care of it, take care of it.
And you're making fun of it. You're experimenting to see if I'll die. Will his eyes pop out on his chin or will his ears fall off?
Geez
And some people jump out of skyscrapers with a parachute. And most of them open. But that's not a fact.
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Interesting and Humorous
Mathemat, 2013.07.24 13:48
Capsaicin sends false signals to the body
The body responds by producing endorphin to protect itself from pain and stress.
So how is it with capsaicin? trades well :)
What are you doing, you bastards? Your body was given to you as a gift. You have to take care of it, take care of it, take care of it.
And you're making fun of it. You're experimenting to see if I'll die. Will his eyes pop out on his chin or will his ears fall off?
Oh, come on. .
We have nothing to do with it. Nature creates an illusion in the mind of each of us to make us think that we make choices consciously. But in fact, it does it for us. I mean, it's conducting an experiment.
I bet you haven't quit smoking yet. Have you? See, you don't even have to be a telepath. )) And you do it at least every hour. Every hour over and over again you abuse your body, which you received as a gift. It's supposed to be taken care of, taken care of, and you're making fun of it. ))
We have nothing to do with it. Nature creates an illusion in everyone's mind so that we think we make choices consciously. But in fact, it's doing it for us. I mean, it's an experiment.
I bet you haven't quit smoking yet. Have you? See, you don't even have to be a telepath. )) That said, you do it at least every hour. Every hour over and over again you abuse your body, which you received as a gift. It's supposed to be taken care of, taken care of, and you're making fun of it. ))
The fact that someone hasn't quit smoking doesn't mean that others have to test their organism.
As I've experienced both, I can tell you that smoking is much more of a test (just quietly and unnoticed) than some chilli pepper.
I won't try chili peppers again. Once was enough. It was a dare, by the way, to see who could pass the test. My friend and I had to eat a hot chili pepper pod after chewing it thoroughly. He did not eat half of it, while I, being a stubborn survivor, chewed it all, just as I had promised. It was an unforgettable experience. )))