Interesting and Humour - page 2877

New comment
 
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Good thing it's not the gynaecology department.
 

Really funny!

 
http://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/569769e59a7947af5220f192
СКР установил личность обнаруженного за перевалом Дятлова мужчины
СКР установил личность обнаруженного за перевалом Дятлова мужчины
  • www.rbc.ru
Мужчина, тело которого было обнаружено за перевалом Дятлова, умер от переохлаждения. Об этом говорится в сообщении Свердловского областного управления СКР. По данным СКР, погибшим оказался 47-летний житель Челябинской области, уроженец Кустанайской области Республики Казахстан. Следователи подчеркнули, что при умершем был обнаружен паспорт. При...
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

) Hey there, funny guy.)

I found this for you) Does it remind you of anything? Ramzan calls the opposition the enemies of the people, and here is another trend. Everything is under control



Our republic (Komi) is only glorified by such "glorious" deeds ...
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

) Hey there, funny guy.)

I found this for you) Does it remind you of anything? Ramzan calls the opposition the enemies of the people, and here is another trend. Everything is under control



I can see you now )

Or he'll say something like that when he farts.)

 
 
.
В России собрались ввести уголовную ответственность за биткоины
В России собрались ввести уголовную ответственность за биткоины
  • 2016.01.14
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 14 января. INTERFAX.RU – За оборот виртуальных криптовалют в России, возможно, будет установлена уголовная ответственность, сообщил глава Следственного комитета России Александр Бастрыкин. "Заинтересованными ведомствами во взаимодействии со следственным комитетом предложено установить уголовную ответственность за выпуск и оборот...
 
Usually the gargoyles on the façades of Gothic churches are positioned so that rainwater from the roofs drains through their mouths.

But one of the gargoyles of the Freiburger Münster, on the other hand, clings to the wall with its hands and feet, and water pours out through its back door. According to urban legend, during the construction of this cathedral the city council raised the demands on the stonemasons without an increase in wages. The stonemasons got the job done, but placed this defecating sculpture in front of the city council windows.

 
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum1/topic1288005.html
Корейский рэп на русском языке своими руками - ЯПлакалъ
Корейский рэп на русском языке своими руками - ЯПлакалъ
  • TenRei
  • www.yaplakal.com
1) Врубаете любой подкаст Голос Кореи https://golos-korei.podfm.ru/northk/277/ 2) параллельно врубаете любой rap sample, например отсюда https://soundcloud.com/freehiphopbeatsforyou
1...287028712872287328742875287628772878287928802881288228832884...4979
New comment