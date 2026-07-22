Interesting and Humour - page 2877
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Good thing it's not the gynaecology department.
Really funny!
) Hey there, funny guy.)
I found this for you) Does it remind you of anything? Ramzan calls the opposition the enemies of the people, and here is another trend. Everything is under control
) Hey there, funny guy.)
I found this for you) Does it remind you of anything? Ramzan calls the opposition the enemies of the people, and here is another trend. Everything is under control
I can see you now )
Or he'll say something like that when he farts.)
But one of the gargoyles of the Freiburger Münster, on the other hand, clings to the wall with its hands and feet, and water pours out through its back door. According to urban legend, during the construction of this cathedral the city council raised the demands on the stonemasons without an increase in wages. The stonemasons got the job done, but placed this defecating sculpture in front of the city council windows.