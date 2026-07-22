Interesting and Humour - page 368
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"catch him and his dad and let him go to all the matches with our national team for free!" (c) Commentary on korrespondent.net
"catch him and his dad and let him go to all the matches with our national team for free!" (c) Comment on korrespondent.net
If you look closely, you`ll see that there`s a mum next to him :)
there's, like, a sister in there. And the boy's name is Taras. Yesterday the whole Kyiv fanzone applauded him.
Then let's rewrite it:
"Catch him with his mom/sister and let him go to all the matches with our national team for free!" :)
I hope the atmosphere in Donetsk will be no worse (I'll go and have a look :))