Interesting and Humour - page 2975
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There is a solution to the problem. "It's very interesting" :)
Hooray !!! Friday !!!
The trader is in profit:
Laureate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2C42meRrF4
About Dipi Shmot, they knew how to write it then, only you couldn't write it in English, and it was better not to write it normally in Russian either. So they made it up as best they could, changing the names and hoping that the viewer would understand what it was all about anyway.
About Dipi Shmot - they knew how to write it then, only they couldn't write it in English, and it was better not to write it in normal Russian either. So they made it up as best they could, changing the names and hoping that the viewer would understand what it was all about anyway.
I didn't get it))