Interesting and Humour - page 2975

New comment
 

There is a solution to the problem. "It's very interesting" :)

Гвинея поможет вернуть РФ потерянные 30 лет назад $40 млн ВЭБа
Гвинея поможет вернуть РФ потерянные 30 лет назад $40 млн ВЭБа
  • 2016.04.22
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 22 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Министерства финансов России и Гвинейской республики ищут способы вернуть России $40 млн Внешэкономбанка, потерянные 30 лет назад. Вопрос о возврате этих денег был зафиксирован в протоколе российско-гвинейской межправкомиссии. "Комиссия рекомендует финансовым органам сторон принять необходимые меры для ускорения...
 

Hooray !!! Friday !!!


 
 
 

The trader is in profit:

Trader in profit on Friday

[Deleted]  

Laureate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2C42meRrF4

 
 
About Dipi Shmot, they knew how to write it then, only you couldn't write it in English, and it was better not to write it normally in Russian either. So they made it up as best they could, changing the names and hoping that the viewer would understand what it was all about anyway.
 
Sergey Golubev:
About Dipi Shmot, they knew how to write it then, only you couldn't write it in English, and it was better not to write it normally in Russian either. So they made it up as best they could, changing the names and hoping that the viewer would understand what it was all about anyway.
Nevertheless, the name caught on -https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHJ6jyAQmMIxdY4ifURufWEiJElpCpoFY
 
Sergey Golubev:
About Dipi Shmot - they knew how to write it then, only they couldn't write it in English, and it was better not to write it in normal Russian either. So they made it up as best they could, changing the names and hoping that the viewer would understand what it was all about anyway.

I didn't get it))

1...296829692970297129722973297429752976297729782979298029812982...4979
New comment