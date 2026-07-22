Interesting and Humour - page 2481
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Resolved:)
If the glass was filled and then half-drunk, it is half-empty.
If the glass was empty and then half-filled, it is half-full.
This solution would only apply to glasses, per se. But this question is philosophical because it implies not exactly the glass as a container, but the glass as a variable, which can be an object, a situation, and so on. And then the definition of the initial state may not be limited to two - "full" or "empty". In electronics, for example, there is the concept of a z-state, where the input is suspended, i.e. not connected to ground or power. If you move it from such a z-state to a "half" state - how is that? "full"? "empty"?
What am I talking about? Mushrooms? What mushrooms?
Interesting (fabulous) avatars on the forum:
And here are two more fabulous characters on avatars:
And here are two more fabulous characters in their avatars:
Oleg Avtomat. Do you think it's his photo? :)))
Ah, the ponces, the ponces
Oh, the ponces, the ponces
European values).
Ah, the ponces, the ponces.
judging by the knuckles behind the plate, it's not a show-off, it's a catch for the evening :)
Windows 10 Technical Preview on the tablet. The changes that are immediately noticeable (after customisation) are the start menu, where you can now pin your favourite tiles. Also, all apps now launch in the usual window - with minimise/unlimit and close buttons:
As always vinda is on top of its game ! ))))
For three years, developers have redesigned the start button ))), And called windos 10, and why 10 ? Because in addition to the start button has been added ten new icons. This is the masterpiece of 3 years of work.
And they still believe that winds isn't coming to an end )))))