Interesting and Humour - page 3695
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to a monastery.
A man's?
Immortal Me
It brings to mind a joke about Kaschei the Immortal! But it's very vulgar, I can't tell it - morality and censorship won't stand.
Immortal Me
I figured as much... also armoured)))
This week's relatively low volatility provokes challenges of local low inadequacy. Clip from 2014, produced by Chinese comrades, hard to imagine what they are consuming, but there are sounds of a local trader's terminal at the end of the clip. ... And so "Cock-a-doodle-doo", the full version.
Putin signs decree against online anonymity
.... thetext of the document proposes to take measures to rule out anonymity of online users and their "irresponsibility and impunity". There are also plans to create a special system to guarantee the "personal safety of users, the confidentiality of their information".
... decree against anonymity online
:-) it's all fucked up !
The state is on fire - how to ensure that now.
Actually, the Internet itself implies complete freedom, if it is not China or North Korea.
But on the one hand, the idea is interesting and perhaps even good, because now any virtual face can be beaten up for real.
But it will be hard to implement.
And what will be done with former citizens of Russia living in other countries?
VPN will be closed?
And schoolchildren will be told to get off the net?
They make up all sorts of laws, but who would think of implementing them?
Although it may be simple to implement - if a site has reached a certain level of attendance and its owner has not registered with the media committee (or whatever it's called...), then block it.
This is more interesting in the news today:
Также в экспертизе отмечается, что господин Соколовский «отрицает существование Иисуса Христа и пророка Мухаммеда, таким образом он совершил преступление, предусмотренное ч. 1 ст. 148 УК РФ».