Interesting and Humour - page 4419
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Go to the search engine, ask for 'saddle chair', look at the pictures...
Thank you, that made me smile :)
Microsoft is going to 'kill' ordinary PCs with Windows Virtual Desktop
.
Microsoft is going to 'kill' ordinary PCs with Windows Virtual Desktop
Ahahaha, killing PCs with a paid subscription to ms azure )))))))))
and the conclusion that users will migrate to useless windows lite stumps is hilarious
I am part of a group of namesakes. We got together one day for a beer. Twelve people showed up. When we were already pretty drunk, we ran into the police. You should have seen the look on their faces when they checked our IDs. . .
***
WHO IS WHO... A good friend of mine witnessed an episode like this in the mid 1960s. It was at a time when tapes of Vladimir Vysotsky's songs were being passed around, but not many people had any idea who he looked like. And so, on a train, a friend of mine saw a passenger with an inconspicuous appearance take out a guitar from the third shelf and suddenly sing one war song, then another. In a few minutes the passengers huddled round the singer. They were received very warmly. Someone from the audience exclaimed: - These are Vysotsky's songs! The singer seemed to be just waiting for that. What he said in answer made everybody gasp: - And I am Volodya Vysotsky! People were gladly bringing him refreshments and asking him to sing funny songs. But the main surprise was waiting for everyone later. - Let me through to that Vysotsky! - Someone from the crowd demanded. The new character took a guitar under disapproving remarks of the passengers and easily sang "Cliffhanger", winking at the girl who was spellbound watching what was happening from the second shelf. Then the guest returned the guitar to the suddenly pale host, took his passport from a breast pocket and opened it in front of the newly minted "bard" asking in the ensuing silence: - If you are Vysotsky, then who am I? After this phrase the guy was blown out of the car like the wind.
***
A robot calls me yesterday and informs me, on behalf of the Jeans company, that a computer has randomly selected my number and I have won a mobile phone or a trip to Egypt for two from Gamaliya (the price is 1100 CU). I have to call the displayed number within 5 minutes to become the lucky winner. I contacted. A girl responds, sort of advertising manager. In a well-produced voice, she tells me that they have 10 prizes (3 vouchers and 7 telephones). I have to buy a recharge card for 80 UAH, do not activate it and within an hour to call them back, naming any three digits of the recharge code. Also asked for my name and my address. I guessed right away that it was a scam, but I wondered how they would guess a 14-digit code from three random digits. In the past, as far as I know, they just tricked me into "tripling the amount", but the trickery technology has changed. I call my friend back to UMC and tell him the trick. He loosens my heart and tells me that they will cheat me anyway for the entire code. In general, he gave me a code and I called the cheaters again. I tell the girl the three digits. She kind of "enters them into the computer" and tells me that I was extremely lucky and won a trip. But I can take $1100 in cash. She asked which bank I preferred and promised to get in touch with me and give me a plastic card. Bring your phone, card and ID and blah, blah, blah. And then the key point: "Now please dictate your entire top-up code so that we know for sure that this card is real and not activated". Playing the sucker, I dictate her entire code. She asked me not to use the code for two days and then the courier would give me a code that would triple the amount. At this point we said goodbye. This morning it turned up that at 2pm yesterday (half an hour after the conversation) they had topped up the account with this voucher, not a new starter pack, but some old (valid) jeans number. The trick is that the voucher, which I dictated them, recharged the account for minus five hundred hryvnia. And so they poor over twenty-four hours breaking into customer service, where they must have been snidely and politely advised to come to them with a card and sort it out on the spot.