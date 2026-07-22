Interesting and Humour - page 2669
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Pretty good. It wasn't difficult to read. But I wonder why it wasn't difficult.
A pluck in the word first, spelled srachalo"srachalo "
The pluck in the word first, it says shrachalo"Shrachalo ".
It doesn't say"Shrachalo", it says"Shrachala". In fact, there are quite a few mistakes, if you call them mistakes. First they spelled Y with the letter N, then N, and then they started writing N.
This is to make it even more surprising. )
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Ukraine will raise the price of alcohol by 40%... That is 40 degrees will go up by 40%.