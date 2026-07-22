Interesting and Humour - page 2669

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Vasiliy Sokolov:
Pretty good. It wasn't difficult to read. But I wonder why it wasn't difficult.
I wonder if foreigners learning Russian can read it.
 
Alexey Busygin:
A pluck in the word first, spelled srachalo"srachalo "
Possibly a mistake, or possibly not a mistake - just to show that at some stage symbols and errors don't matter much - the "neuronics" in your head will filter everything out.
 
Alexey Busygin:
The pluck in the word first, it says shrachalo"Shrachalo ".
It doesn't say"Shrachalo", it says"Shrachala". In fact, there are quite a few mistakes, if you call them mistakes. First it spelled E with an N, then it spelled N, and then it started to spell N.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
It doesn't say"Shrachalo", it says"Shrachala". In fact, there are quite a few mistakes, if you call them mistakes. First they spelled Y with the letter N, then N, and then they started writing N.
This is just to make it even more amazing. )
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
This is to make it even more surprising. )
Shrachalo is also a hint of another coded word, star, circle, square and triangle
 

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Andrey Miguzov:

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The robot is a scalper.
 
Ukraine will raise the price of alcohol by 40%... That is 40 degrees will rise in price by 40%.
 
Игорь Герасько:
Ukraine will raise the price of alcohol by 40%... That is 40 degrees will go up by 40%.
They'll drink gorilla, it's not a problem
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