Interesting and Humour - page 3982
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I found this out of nothing to do:
So it seems to me the most accurate and universal criterion is the following: the sea is separated from the ocean by natural obstacles. Land, including islands and groups of islands, as well as underwater ridges and faults, act as boundaries. For the only exception - the Sargasso Sea, which is far from any land - this criterion also fits, only here the boundaries are not land, but currents. Thus, the sea itself is relatively motionless in comparison to the surrounding ocean, which distinguishes it, even externally (the surface of a dynamic ocean is usually not covered by algae). On the basis of geographical location, one distinguishes marginal seas, intercontinental seas and intracontinental seas. The more the sea is in contact with the land, the more it differs from the ocean. For example: the White Sea, though capricious, though cold, though formidable (in spite of its size) does not resemble the Arctic Ocean at all, and the shallow, "low-salt" Baltic Sea does not resemble the Atlantic Ocean at all.
Another significant difference between seas and oceans is the level of their salinity. Admittedly, this is not the difference by which the boundaries are drawn. The salinity of the oceans is relatively constant (approx. 35 ‰ (ppm), except for the Arctic one - 32 ‰), unlike the seas that, apart from their own climatic and hydrological regime, have their own currents and freshwater rivers flowing. Thus it turns out that salinity in sea is in principle non-uniform (especially low - in river mouths, higher than average - in warm areas), the average sea salinity in relation to ocean can be either significantly higher (Red Sea - 41 ‰) or significantly lower (Baltic Sea - average around 5-10 ‰). Different salinity and temperature regime determines different characteristic composition of flora and fauna. Different colours of water (coloured by various algae), separate representatives of the animal world may well have been landmarks for the navigators.
But for the lazy there is a document "Boundaries of the seas and oceans", compiled by the world hydrographic society, in which the geographical coordinates of all water bodies are spelled out in detail.
Successful shortstop : )
The funny thing is that here I have Sber and the post office together in a separate building. Sber is super-duper and the post office is....
And about the tiles.
You've got to give credit where credit's due. It's not just the tiles. In my neighbourhood is paradise - tiles, curbs, flowers, grass cuttings, lots of trees, playgrounds with rubber mats - everything is marvelous. And on top of all this splendour is a dingy, run-of-the-mill Soviet housing development.
In one place, they built about 10 or so new houses. Stacked right up next to each other. There's a well inside a 'car-free courtyard' and a wall of 25 storeys around it.
About the tiles - Satanovskiy always swears in the show. That they are narrowing the street in old Moscow and as a result they have a huge pavement. Instead of making a lawn, they laid everything with tiles, and a month later they took it apart and started to re-lay another one.
Look at the map, the eastern border of the Caribbean Sea runs along a long row of islands.
The gimmick of this photo is different - it's a small islet surrounded by a single mass of water. And the difference in colour of the water is not because of the sea and the ocean, but because of the different depths
https://www.google.ru/search?q=%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%86%D0%B0+%D0%BE%D0%BA%D0%B5%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B0+%D1%81+%D0%BC%D0%BE%D1%80%D1%8F%D0%BC%D0%B8&newwindow=1&tbm=vid&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjazriRpJHWAhWEJ5oKHaW8AYIQ_AUIDCgD&biw=1366&bih=669&dpr=1
The funny thing about this picture is that it's a small island surrounded by a mass of water. And the difference in colour of the water is not because of the sea and the ocean, but because of the different depths
http://komu-za-50.mirtesen.ru/blog/43000206287/Porazitelnyie-mesta-na-Zemle,-gde-vidna-granitsa-mezhdu-vodnyimi
http://komu-za-50.mirtesen.ru/blog/43000206287/Porazitelnyie-mesta-na-Zemle,-gde-vidna-granitsa-mezhdu-vodnyimi
Exactly right, lying in the bathtub with a mug of beer in my hand - well completely different colours for some reason. I thought for a long time.
I wonder if these great mathematicians could work out the Grail, or would they be deflated in real life too?
They do other things.
You should have poured the beer in the bathtub for clarity of thought .... :)
Nah, I can't do that kind of experiment. Dimitri Ivanovich...