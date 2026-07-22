Interesting and Humour - page 1492
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Tell me where you got it now.
or I'll google it myself.
♪ and if it doesn't help, I'll google it ♪
♪ and I'll dig it up anyway ♪
It was Richter aka allcogol who started it, and it's his birthday the day after tomorrow.
A blog in his journals.
Well, yeah, pretty much.
--
pandora looked in the box
and couldn't believe my eyes.
instead of all that stuff.
on the bottom were patties.
And so the last day of the project is over. The clock strikes midnight. Bump, two, three ... twelve, thirteen.
And with the thirteenth beat of the clock, Grandpa Line rides up to the office door in a sledge drawn by 13 well-fed foxes.
wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwxxx: We have a board of directors today. the very best from all over europe are here to discuss our good deeds
xxx: the last two weeks we've done everything the office hasn't done for the last two years
xxx: cleaned up, painted, cleaned up the piles of waste paper and other crap (old as mammoth shit)
xxx: hand-whipped by the lesser ranked drivers about how to behave, speak and look at the dignitaries
xxx: 30 minutes to one o'clock xxx: the most-at-home were picked up at the airport and taken by motorcade to us
xxx: 25 min: staff preparing for lunch, sales team in the aquarium sorting out some shit
xxx: it was getting dusky.
xxx: 20 min: the project manager gets mad at the trainee girl ("he doesn't curse...") she in turn throws her laptop at him, misses and smashes one of the aquarium panes to pieces
xxx: 15 min: the whole floor comes running out to see the shards and the show continues
xxx: 10 min: in the kitchen an unknown hero forgets his potatoes which he put in the oven to bake (!) in the microwave
xxx: 8 min: the whole floor reeks of burnt baked potato coals
xxx: 5 min: all uninvolved people try to pretend to be furniture and blend in
xxx: one hour xxx: tolerant Europeans pretend that splinters on carpeting are an element of decor, the smell of burnt potatoes is the new stick scents, and employee skin colour correlating with wall colour is part of corporate style
xxx: "there's never enough Vaseline..."
Pure Peter something, probably inspired by Blok.)
--------
winter in petersburg
Lasers cut down icicles...
An old woman in a trench coat
Stood in silence. Tears streamed down her cheeks
Tears streamed down her cheeks.
...She was frightened because she hadn't been
"She had not been warned today
That this beauty would be taken
And cut it off with something she didn't understand,
For at her seventeenth birthday
On the slippery ice on a February morning
"A lieutenant confessed his love for her
And ran away shaking his overcoat
She waited, all her life she waited,
For it's impossible for a life to end without a corpse
Her dear life is over.
Without a corpse, or without a funeral letter.
...But there was no corpse. And my mother...
Until her death,
Up to Khrushchev, she looked for a husband
She looked for a husband. But love is stronger.
And to her (old lady) this ice
All her life it served as a pledge of passion,
Children, trips to Pyatigorsk,
All the things she didn't get.
And ice lay in her soul,
But not frozen, but like a photo,
Or like a withered leaf,
Once a year from her heart.
...And now that she's out
Outside with her grandson,
She's like us in the bushes,
In which her virginity remains.
And now her love
Is cut with a beam of argon.
Or krypton. God be with him.
And only now is she free.
that's it. stuck......
-------------------------
they say it's better from the bone.
and i went to peter's yesterday.
and I wasn't disappointed.
♪ closer to the underground ♪
--
♪ bought a new lipstick ♪
♪ with a wonderful meat smell ♪
♪ and everyone who understands meat ♪
♪ want to kiss me ♪
--
♪ goodbye, unwashed Russia ♪
♪ I can't wash you ♪
♪ there's a man with a bottle of Fae ♪
♪ maybe he'll get his revenge ♪
--
The poet sat in his flat
Then he sat in the tram
then sat on a wet rock
♪ now he's lying at the bottom of the water ♪