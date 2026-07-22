Interesting and Humour - page 1165

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Mischek:
No, it gets worse.

To be continued ...



+

 
vspexp:

to be continued ...



is there a bid?
 

The bears have already flown in from the warm shores of Antalya where they spent the winter in allinclusive dens and are now nesting

in their native trees. Here comes spring.

 
 
Mischek:

The bears have already flown in from the warm shores of Antalya where they spent the winter in allinclusive dens and are now nesting

in their native trees. Here comes spring.

Unfortunately some favourite trees for bear nesting for years have already been occupied by all kinds of goats.

 
Б. Akunin
 
vspexp:

find out what your licence plate number means

http://oracul.avtobeginner.ru/nomer1/

That's amazing. That's exactly what you said.
 
sumkin75:
That's amazing. That's exactly what you said.
Shit, I didn't even bother at first, your post got to me and I started typing in the number, now I'm sitting... smoking... thinking...
 
Mischek:
Man, I did not even bother at first, your post finished and I went to enter the number, now I sit ... smoking ... thinking ...
First you were collecting passport details, now you're collecting number plates.)
 
sanyooooook:

)), the teddy bear was looking for

Oh yeah. Got a good laugh, because the other day I experienced a similar situation in a government office. )))
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