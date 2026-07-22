Interesting and Humour - page 1844

New comment
 
artmedia70:

You asked for boobs for breakfast yesterday, sir.

 
Yoschik:

You asked for boobs for breakfast yesterday, sir.

I asked for coffee in my bedchamber!

All right, well... put the titties in, too. You'll need them

 
And bring the cat with the tits!!!
 
artmedia70:

I asked for coffee in bed!

Okay, uh... put your tits in, too. You'll need them

I mean, is that what it says on the boobs?

Left, right?

Push, bite?

Hol., Gore. ?

Strawberry-flavoured, cherry-flavoured?

 
artmedia70:
And bring it to the cat with the tits!!!

He's already stolen his ......, motherfucker

 
Yoschik:

I mean, is that what it says on the boobs?

Left, right?

Push, bite?

Hol., Gore. ?

Strawberry flavour , Cherry flavour ?

Got any? No?

You little thieves.

 
Yoschik:

He's already stolen his ......, motherfucker

He took his tits to the storeroom, too. Nowhere to be found.
 
artmedia70:
He took the boobs to the closet, too. It's nowhere to be found.

What a bastard. How's his face? Is it smooth? Cause there's a good deal on it.

 

I understand the Maidan. This Yanukovych has already driven the country

And instead of forks, you get corkscrews.

 

Nah. They won't.

1...183718381839184018411842184318441845184618471848184918501851...4979
New comment