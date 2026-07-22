Interesting and Humour - page 1844
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You asked for boobs for breakfast yesterday, sir.
You asked for boobs for breakfast yesterday, sir.
I asked for coffee in my bedchamber!
All right, well... put the titties in, too. You'll need them
I asked for coffee in bed!
Okay, uh... put your tits in, too. You'll need them
I mean, is that what it says on the boobs?
Left, right?
Push, bite?
Hol., Gore. ?
Strawberry-flavoured, cherry-flavoured?
And bring it to the cat with the tits!!!
He's already stolen his ......, motherfucker
I mean, is that what it says on the boobs?
Left, right?
Push, bite?
Hol., Gore. ?
Strawberry flavour , Cherry flavour ?
Got any? No?
You little thieves.
He's already stolen his ......, motherfucker
He took the boobs to the closet, too. It's nowhere to be found.
What a bastard. How's his face? Is it smooth? Cause there's a good deal on it.
I understand the Maidan. This Yanukovych has already driven the country
And instead of forks, you get corkscrews.
Nah. They won't.