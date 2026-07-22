Interesting and Humour - page 3869
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It doesn't work like that.
Music and performance by Jay Chow (2017 release), remixed
In the UK, a South African and a Dutch guy fought ... two days of arguing... It came down to the final stage of "where's the proof" ... something about the backtest...
And now they're fighting... There's a Chinese man from Shanghai stepping in for the Dutchman today, but so far no one has won anyone ... the one from South Africa is tough...
Already an Indonesian and a Briton have joined the Dutchman (with whom also a Chinese from Shanghai), already a South African has been shown the broom
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ex. Cracking
Marco vd Heijden, 2017.07.30 16:24
Here:
Hard proof.
Six sheets... Nothing to ban, and it's not like it's flooding... Two moderators sitting with their hand on the mouse... nothing to ban and nothing to delete... and six sheets.
The one from South Africa is still standing ... strong ... I think it will be resolved by morning.
About the backtest.
PS.
Transvaal, my country, you're all on fire...
@Sergey Golubev, can I have a link to the dispute?
There's the whole thing still about the Market (that is, everything I wrote, but in the Market).
The link above in the post where the broom, or -ex. Cracking
I'm not a programmer and can't take part.
But there's something worth considering ... If two moderator programmers + a Chinese programmer + a few more against one from South Africa ... with his something (advisor probably), first sort of decompile, then it turns out that he had a dll ... and he's stubborn ... you have to read it ...
https://lenta.ru/articles/2017/07/31/spacex/
https://lenta.ru/articles/2017/07/31/spacex/
I leafed through the links, googled the links - and nowhere did I find HOW the company is assessed. All on the principle of "there is an opinion" of some authority...
It looks like an advertisement.
I leafed through the links, googled the links - and nowhere did I find HOW the company was assessed. All on the principle of "there is an opinion" of some authority...
It looks like advertising.
No matter how you rate it, in a couple of years Roscosmos will launch its satellites on Musk rockets, because it will be cheaper and more reliable.
No matter how you look at it, in a couple of years Roscosmos will be launching its satellites on Musk's rockets, because it will be cheaper and more reliable.
We have been through this before: the shuttle was also reusable and where is it now?
I once saw a review on this, but they were not as categorical as you are.
We've been over this: the shuttle was also reusable and where is it now?
I once saw a review on this, but they were not as categorical as you.
Same place as our Buran. Shuttle, and reusable rocket stages, are very different stories. We're sitting on Korolev's backlog. It can't go on like this indefinitely. It's not about Musk's genius, it's about the fact that we're sitting on our heels, doing nothing.