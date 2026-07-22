Interesting and Humour - page 1841
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alexx_v:
They put money into the bank with interest every paycheck and then when they retire, bam, a couple of grand at once (progressive interest, though).
I suggest you look at the interest rates in American banks. ))
For example here.
I suggest you look at the interest rates in American banks. ))
For example here.
Doesn't even cover inflation... there is some kind of catch
Does interest somewhere cover inflation?
In the US, inflation in 2013 was around 1.7%
I suggest you look at the interest rates in American banks. ))
For example here.
... It doesn't change the fact, they have usurious souls, we have broad souls.
Are you making this judgement from personal observation or just watching TV?