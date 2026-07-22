Interesting and Humour - page 1841

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alexx_v:
                       

[Deleted]  
Urain:

They put money into the bank with interest every paycheck and then when they retire, bam, a couple of grand at once (progressive interest, though).

I suggest you look at the interest rates in American banks. ))

For example here.

 
Apexer:

I suggest you look at the interest rates in American banks. ))

For example here.

They don't even cover inflation... there is a catch.
[Deleted]  
Armen:
Doesn't even cover inflation... there is some kind of catch

Does interest somewhere cover inflation?

In the US, inflation in 2013 was around 1.7%

[Deleted]  
gud
 
-_-FART:
Good bike
 
Apexer:

I suggest you look at the interest rates in American banks. ))

For example here.

Why are you clinging to the words, they do not take it to the bank or to a pension fund, it does not change the essence, they have a usurious soul, we have a broad soul.
[Deleted]  
Urain:
... It doesn't change the fact, they have usurious souls, we have broad souls.
Did you make that judgement from personal observation or did you just watch TV?
 
The trolling begins. You can skip five pages next. What kind of people...
 
Apexer:
Are you making this judgement from personal observation or just watching TV?
But you tell us, as a resident.
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