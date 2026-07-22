Interesting and Humour - page 617

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vspexp:

Thank goodness the cat didn't fly anywhere ))

 
 
 
 
 

18 +


 
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Two Chukchi enter the bus.
The first asks the driver:
- Can I take this bus to the station?
- You will. - calmly answers the driver.
- And me? - asks the second.
- And you will too. - The driver answers just as calmly.
- You've got it wrong! - the second one rejoices. - I'll get off early!
The driver closes the doors, takes the microphone and announces:
- The bus will go non-stop to the station! - and looks triumphantly at the second Chukchi.
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