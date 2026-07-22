Interesting and Humour - page 1365
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without saying
It's not clear.
Principle of the aquascaper
How the aquascaper works
Voronezh resident wants to recover $24m from Tinkoff CS Bank
The District Court of Voronezh is considering an unprecedented lawsuit against the bank. Dmitry Alekseev (last name changed) of Voronezh wants to demand compensation in the amount of 24 million rubles from Tinkoff Credit Systems Bank. Alekseev made his own changes to the contract document - he gave himself an unlimited and interest-free loan, while the bank's employees, unaware of it, agreed to the client's terms. The court ruled that the loan agreement was legal and the chances of the claim being successful are now assessed as high.
I hope the man wins the case). I'm rooting for him!
Voronezh resident wants to recover $24m from Tinkoff CS Bank
Without words
There was even a story about them in the programme Week on REN-TV. A whole crowd of them were going somewhere, but the police stopped them and arrested half of them. The police claimed they were on their way to some showdown between Caucasians and Russians. The motorists claimed they were on their way to socialise and exchange experiences.
No, but how do you drive such cars on our roads? We have potholes on central roads and roads get flooded). And if you turn onto a local lane in a lane, you'll just get stuck.)
There was even a story about them on REN-TV's "The Week". A bunch of them were going somewhere and the police stopped them and arrested half of them. The police claimed they were on their way to some showdown between Caucasians and Russians. The motorists claimed they were on their way to socialise and exchange experiences.
At first I thought you were talking about Jeremy Clarkson and James May, some facts unknown to me) 0_o.
Then I realised who you meant.
No, but how do you drive a car like that on our roads?
That's how you drive:
(be careful of the sound)
Little Red Riding Hood, do you want me to kiss you in a place no one has ever kissed before?
Little Red Riding Hood (inhaling a cigarette):
In the basket or what?!