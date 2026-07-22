Interesting and Humour - page 3457

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Igor Konyashin:

Well then I do not know how they found the similarity if one of the key features does not match.

Or was it the wrong "Fantastic Beasts" ( the article refers to the movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where They Live")? Although I googled it, no other "FTs", such as any "FT-1", came up...

It's more likely that the scientists did something with their Anti-Plagiarism software :)


Most likely it's just the film's advertising that's so clever. The release date for Fantastic Beasts is 10 November 2016.
 

Another company will be ruined :)

Microsoft завершила покупку LinkedIn
Microsoft завершила покупку LinkedIn
  • 2016.12.09
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 9 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Microsoft Corp. завершила сделку по покупке профессиональной соцсети LinkedIn объемом $26,2 млрд. Сделка стала крупнейшим приобретением в истории Microsoft. Microsoft объявила о покупке LinkedIn в июне 2016 года. Ранее на этой неделе компании получили последнее необходимое регулятивное разрешение - от...
 
Why was Godzilla banned? Such a prolific worker...
 
Oleg Tsarkov:
Why was Godzilla banned? Such a prolific worker...
Working hard, taking holidays...
 
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В метеорите Хатырка найден новый «невозможный» икосаэдрический квазикристалл
В метеорите Хатырка найден новый «невозможный» икосаэдрический квазикристалл
  • 2016.12.09
  • nplus1.ru
Геологи из Флорентийского университета, Калифорнийского технологического института и Университета Принстона обнаружили в обломках метеорита «Хатырка» (обнаружен в Корякском нагорье, Россия) не описанную ранее фазу квазикристаллов. Это третья природная находка подобных материалов за всю историю поисков и первая находка, указавшая на ранее...
 
Oleg Tsarkov:
Why was Godzilla banned? Such a prolific worker...

Tell me who:)

 

They refer to the UN. As I understand it, they are talking about the consolidated budget of all levels, while usually they write about the share of the federal budget.

Still: is it "interesting" or "humour"?

[Deleted]  
СанСаныч Фоменко:
I wish I had the number of barrels)
 
 
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