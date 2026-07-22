Interesting and Humour - page 3457
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Well then I do not know how they found the similarity if one of the key features does not match.
Or was it the wrong "Fantastic Beasts" ( the article refers to the movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where They Live")? Although I googled it, no other "FTs", such as any "FT-1", came up...
It's more likely that the scientists did something with their Anti-Plagiarism software :)
Another company will be ruined :)
Why was Godzilla banned? Such a prolific worker...
Why was Godzilla banned? Such a prolific worker...
Tell me who:)
They refer to the UN. As I understand it, they are talking about the consolidated budget of all levels, while usually they write about the share of the federal budget.
Still: is it "interesting" or "humour"?