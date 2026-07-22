Interesting and Humour - page 354

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How was it

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Venus passes over the Sun's disk

"The next time such a journey of a planet can only be observed in 105 years."
 
 
Mischek:

13 362 views .


em....e you've got me stumped... what to do now I don't know :-)

 
Mischek:13,362 views .

Brainwashing, what are you doing us for...

thanks though - made me want to turn off my PC ))))))))))))

 

You don't know shit about creativity.)

 
Mischek:

You don't know a damn thing about creativity.)


The bunny above killed me - I'm going for a smoke. Couldn't tear myself away from my PC for half a day. It's finally here! :-)

 
Mischek: You don't know shit about creativity.)

Nah, creative is at least that:

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