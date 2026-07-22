Interesting and Humour - page 354
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How was it
Venus passes over the Sun's disk"The next time such a journey of a planet can only be observed in 105 years."
13 362 views .
13 362 views .
em....e you've got me stumped... what to do now I don't know :-)
Brainwashing, what are you doing us for...
thanks though - made me want to turn off my PC ))))))))))))
You don't know shit about creativity.)
You don't know a damn thing about creativity.)
The bunny above killed me - I'm going for a smoke. Couldn't tear myself away from my PC for half a day. It's finally here! :-)
Nah, creative is at least that: