Interesting and Humour - page 2133

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NASA: the end of our civilisation is nigh

http://www.gazeta.ru/science/2014/03/17_a_5953145.shtml
Цивилизация в закате
Цивилизация в закате
  • 2014.03.17
  • Павел Котляр
  • www.gazeta.ru
Крах современной цивилизации предрекли ученые, которые провели исследование на деньги NASA. Человечество обречено из-за истощения ресурсов Земли и неравномерного их перераспределения, считают они. Сохраняя нынешние темпы развития, потребления и распределения благ, человечество имеет все шансы последовать примеру многих цивилизаций, которые не...
 
 
newdigital:

What is today's holiday?

20 March 2014. - Thursday

  • International Day of Happiness
  • International Day without Meat
  • International Francophone Day
  • March Hare Day
  • Spring Equinox Day
  • Novruz - Muslim Spring Festival, Celebration of the Vernal Equinox (On 30 September 2009, Novruz was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity along with 76 other elements of intangible heritage from around the world)
"...The initiative to establish an International Day of Happiness came from a small mountainous country, Bhutan. Residents of the Kingdom of Bhutan are said to be the happiest people in the world - champions of the Gross National Happiness Index, which measures the national well-being of citizens. Incidentally, the concept of Gross National Happiness Index itself was introduced and cultivated by the fourth King of Bhutan and has become one of the concepts of the country's unofficial state philosophy."
Сегодня Международный День Счастья
Сегодня Международный День Счастья
  • scientificrussia.ru
По мнению учредителей Дня, сегодняшний праздник призван показать, что счастье является одной из основных целей человечества. В связи с этим учредители призывают все страны направить усилия на улучшение благосостояния каждого человека. Учредив Международный день счастья, ООН также стремится обратить внимание мировой общественности на то, что...
 

From 28 February to 31 March, National Geographic Russia in partnership with Korean Air is running the "Amazing Korea" competition.

Мы ждем от участников фотографии, сделанные в Южной Корее: пейзажи, снимки представителей животного и растительного мира, уличные зарисовки, портреты, фотографии блюд национальной кухни — все, что передаёт колорит традиционной и современной корейской культуры. К участию также принимаются фотографии, сделанные на международных фестивалях и выставках, посвященных корейской культуре и природе.

The best entries will be published on the main page of the contest. Every week we are going to publish the best works in our Facebook and VK groups.
The grand prize of the contest is two tickets to Korea from Korean Air and a voucher for a two-day stay at a five-star hotel in Seoul from the Korea Tourism Organization. You no longer need a visa to visit Korea.

The 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive a Korean Air model and a one-year subscription to National Geographic Russia magazine. Join in and discover the world of Korea!

By the way - they have a trendy girl's pop band like this:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Traders Joking

newdigital, 2014.03.14 12:23

2014.03.07 Girls' Generation - Back Hug

Girls' Generation is a South Korean girl group formed by S.M. Entertainment in 2007. The nine member group consists of Taeyeon, Jessica, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.






Конкурс «Удивительная Корея»
Конкурс «Удивительная Корея»
  • www.nat-geo.ru
Корея очаровывает путешественника переплетением старого и нового, гармоничным сочетанием современности и древней традиции. Фотоконкурс «Удивительная Корея» задуман, чтобы заново открыть Корею для наших читателей!
 
 
By the end of this year, the pancake house chainТеремок will open two cafés in New York. Its founder Mikhail Goncharov explains how his business is set up and shares his views on Navalny, Putin, reliable Uzbeks and mitballs.
«Сударь, чего изволите?»: основатель «Теремка» об экспансии в Америку
«Сударь, чего изволите?»: основатель «Теремка» об экспансии в Америку
  • daily.afisha.ru
Шеф-повар «Теремка» — моя мама. По профессии она музыкант, преподавала фортепиано в музыкальной школе. Но, как сказал Пьер Ганьер, в России носители кулинарной традиции — женщины, и вот она как раз такой носитель традиции. Она много читает, много что смотрит, но главное — она никого никогда не копирует слепо. Именно моя мама придумала в...
 
"There are no happy endings. If it's happy, it's not the end." M.G.
Маленькие секреты большого счастья
Маленькие секреты большого счастья
  • 2014.03.20
  • ria.ru
20 марта мир отмечает День счастья. Этот праздник был провозглашен два года назад ООН. По мнению учредителей Дня, стремление к счастью — общее чувство для всех людей нашей планеты, одна из основных целей человечества. Философы в свою очередь определяют счастье как состояние человека, "которое соответствует наибольшей внутренней...
 
 
 
Anecdote.
I made a deal with my husband: he buys groceries one day and I buy them the next. That's how we live: one day we drink, one day we snack.
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