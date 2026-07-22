Interesting and Humour - page 2133
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http://www.gazeta.ru/science/2014/03/17_a_5953145.shtml
What is today's holiday?
20 March 2014. - Thursday
From 28 February to 31 March, National Geographic Russia in partnership with Korean Air is running the "Amazing Korea" competition.
Мы ждем от участников фотографии, сделанные в Южной Корее: пейзажи, снимки представителей животного и растительного мира, уличные зарисовки, портреты, фотографии блюд национальной кухни — все, что передаёт колорит традиционной и современной корейской культуры. К участию также принимаются фотографии, сделанные на международных фестивалях и выставках, посвященных корейской культуре и природе.The best entries will be published on the main page of the contest. Every week we are going to publish the best works in our Facebook and VK groups.
The grand prize of the contest is two tickets to Korea from Korean Air and a voucher for a two-day stay at a five-star hotel in Seoul from the Korea Tourism Organization. You no longer need a visa to visit Korea.
The 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive a Korean Air model and a one-year subscription to National Geographic Russia magazine. Join in and discover the world of Korea!
By the way - they have a trendy girl's pop band like this:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
newdigital, 2014.03.14 12:23
2014.03.07 Girls' Generation - Back Hug
Girls' Generation is a South Korean girl group formed by S.M. Entertainment in 2007. The nine member group consists of Taeyeon, Jessica, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.
I made a deal with my husband: he buys groceries one day and I buy them the next. That's how we live: one day we drink, one day we snack.