Interesting and Humour - page 1623

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11 reasons to stay in Russia
 
peripatetikos:
11 reasons to stay in Russia

"the masters from the DEZ started coming in with bacchanal."

Bullshit. A lost world. Communism in a particular area.

Bullshit

 

Peter

 
 
 
Mischek:
fresh:)
 

Hare.

A lot of thinking .

Didn't get it.

 
Mischek:

Hare.

A lot of thinking .

Didn't get it.

Maybe it's not for thinking? )
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