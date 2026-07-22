Interesting and Humour - page 1884

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Contender:

You're a dickhead?????

I didn't even give a cat (but I'm not sure about the pets, they might have shown weakness).

Why would you want a dog ...(
 
Yoschik:
Why do you need a dog ...(
 
 
Yoschik:
Why do you need a dog ...(

A cat to play with. Why?


 
Contender:
Should I go get a shot or something?
 

"Klitschko doesn't hit anyone on Euromaidan, just because he never fights for free."

From the 95th quarter's New Year programme

 
 

The little redheaded bastard

 
Yoschik:

The little redheaded bastard

He cheered up the doggy!

 

Who's into chess?


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