Interesting and Humour - page 1884
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You're a dickhead?????
I didn't even give a cat (but I'm not sure about the pets, they might have shown weakness).
Why do you need a dog ...(
Why do you need a dog ...(
A cat to play with. Why?
"Klitschko doesn't hit anyone on Euromaidan, just because he never fights for free."
From the 95th quarter's New Year programme
The little redheaded bastard
The little redheaded bastard
He cheered up the doggy!
Who's into chess?