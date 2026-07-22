Interesting and Humour - page 1171
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It's just that a week and a half ago was the new year.
That's fine :)
This is a time loop. Usually Friday comes before Monday (not counting weekends), but now it's after.
This is a time loop. Usually the Friday comes before the Monday (not counting the weekend), but now it is after.
Four Saturdays are coming!
That's too bad, my mother-in-law comes to visit us on Saturdays.
4 Saturdays ...
I'm going to jail ((
on Sunday...
A bull trend anthem!
Bolkonsky has disappeared.
Bolkonsky has disappeared.
The Russian army took revenge on the bear for his eternal mockery of Russia )
not the norm