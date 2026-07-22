Interesting and Humour - page 1171

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This is a time loop. Usually the Friday comes before the Monday (not counting the weekend), but now it's after.
 

It's just that a week and a half ago was the new year.

That's fine :)

 
Mathemat:
This is a time loop. Usually Friday comes before Monday (not counting weekends), but now it's after.
But there are four Saturdays coming up!
 
Mathemat:
This is a time loop. Usually the Friday comes before the Monday (not counting the weekend), but now it is after.
It is not clear how this phenomenon will affect the quotes history. We need to urgently write a script to correct the time loop.
 
Contender:
Four Saturdays are coming!

That's too bad, my mother-in-law comes to visit us on Saturdays.

4 Saturdays ...

I'm going to jail ((

on Sunday...

 
 

A bull trend anthem!


 

Bolkonsky has disappeared.

 
Mischek:

Bolkonsky has disappeared.

He did manage to get himself removed from the top :)
 

The Russian army took revenge on the bear for his eternal mockery of Russia )

not the norm

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