Interesting and Humour - page 2214

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Embrace Zen

 
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Легендарный схрон Atari, или Как рождаются мифы
Легендарный схрон Atari, или Как рождаются мифы
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
26 апреля Ларри Хриб, главный спикер североамериканского Xbox-подразделения компании Microsoft, опубликовал странную запись в своём Twitter-блоге: «Мы обнаружили их!» Затем пришла очередь фотографий старых коробок с играми, которые можно было датировать 1980-ми годами. Рваные, мятые, грязные, но с отчётливо просматривавшимися обложками со...
 
Unimaginably heroic deeds
10 супергероев в реальной жизни
10 супергероев в реальной жизни
  • www.publy.ru
Супергерои бывают не только в фильмах и комиксах. Во всём мире (реальном, заметьте) есть множество настоящих героев, которые совершают сверхчеловеческие подвиги. Эти люди демонстрируют невероятное мужество и настойчивость и показывают, на что способен человек. 1. Слепой мужчина спас слепую женщину из горящего дома Представьте себе, как вы...
 

Tupnitsa

 
They lived happily ever after and died on the same day. The Rosenbergs.

Good morning.
 


"Death is an abyss. It seems to us that death is ahead of us. But it's on the side, it's with us all the time.

And each of us is entitled to it at any time.

Death is not an abyss in front, it is an abyss near, at the side, we walk along it.

And death is a step aside. We let those who follow us pass ahead."

Georgy Burkov "Chronicle of the Heart"

 

Pyromania is a mental illness manifested by an irresistible morbid urge to set fires.

Ludwig Dolezal is the dirtiest man in Europe.

 
 

Celebrities without make-up:

Maria Kozhevnikova

Vera Brezhneva

Julia Kovalchuk

Natalia Ionova

Anita Tsoi

Read more here: http://www.kp.ru/daily/26224.4/3109333/

 

- What is the secret of your longevity?

- I never argue with anyone.

- How so? It can't be!

- You're absolutely right, it can't be.


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