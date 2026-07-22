Interesting and Humour - page 2214
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Embrace Zen
Tupnitsa
Good morning.
"Death is an abyss. It seems to us that death is ahead of us. But it's on the side, it's with us all the time.
And each of us is entitled to it at any time.
Death is not an abyss in front, it is an abyss near, at the side, we walk along it.
And death is a step aside. We let those who follow us pass ahead."
Georgy Burkov "Chronicle of the Heart"
Pyromania is a mental illness manifested by an irresistible morbid urge to set fires.
Ludwig Dolezal is the dirtiest man in Europe.
Celebrities without make-up:
Maria Kozhevnikova
Vera Brezhneva
Julia Kovalchuk
Natalia Ionova
Anita Tsoi
Read more here: http://www.kp.ru/daily/26224.4/3109333/
- What is the secret of your longevity?
- I never argue with anyone.
- How so? It can't be!
- You're absolutely right, it can't be.