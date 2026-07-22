Interesting and Humour - page 4675

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everyone has the right to make a mistake.



 
It's spring again! Bananas are blooming!
The bees sit on the flowers.
And the cats, stoned on valerian,

Cats are singing


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:
It's spring again! Bananas are in bloom!
Bees are landing on the flowers.
And the cats, stoned on valerian,

Cats are singing.


Thank you

 

Easter


 
Дмитрий:

Easter


)

That's right. Christ is risen.

 

https://history.wikireading.ru/214074

https://history.wikireading.ru/5174

https://zen.yandex.ru/media/id/5d209a2959861500add2e065/osiris-i-hristos-strannye-sovpadeniia-ili-korni-hristianstva-v-egipetskoi-mifologii-5df9e600fe289100b0950094

Осирис и Христос: странные совпадения или корни христианства в египетской мифологии?
Осирис и Христос: странные совпадения или корни христианства в египетской мифологии?
  • 2019.12.18
  • История и её мифы
  • zen.yandex.ru
Настоящей сенсацией в религиозном и научном мире стала находка в 2002 году древнеегипетских свитков, датированных 1000 г. до н.э., в которых явно прослеживаются параллели между описанием мифической жизни Осириса и жизнью Христа. Можно строить тысячи предположений и считать каждую версию верной. Но скорее всего это еще одна загадка человечества...
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
.

How do I explain to my wife now that I don't have enough tools to build a chicken coop? )))

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
.
Very rich people, they can do what they want.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:.

A telling clip. The phrase comes to mind, something like this -

"Where labour is cheap, R&D slows down."
 

a joke as a joke or a challange nowadays they call it

One thing I don't get, is it a coincidence that the colour defines gender identity with helmets or is it an established form of clothing at nuclear power plants?

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