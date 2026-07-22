Interesting and Humour - page 4675
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everyone has the right to make a mistake.
Cats are singing
Cats are singing.
Thank you
Easter
Easter
)
That's right. Christ is risen.
https://history.wikireading.ru/214074
https://history.wikireading.ru/5174
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/id/5d209a2959861500add2e065/osiris-i-hristos-strannye-sovpadeniia-ili-korni-hristianstva-v-egipetskoi-mifologii-5df9e600fe289100b0950094
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How do I explain to my wife now that I don't have enough tools to build a chicken coop? )))
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A telling clip. The phrase comes to mind, something like this -"Where labour is cheap, R&D slows down."
a joke as a joke or a challange nowadays they call it
One thing I don't get, is it a coincidence that the colour defines gender identity with helmets or is it an established form of clothing at nuclear power plants?