Interesting and Humour - page 4031
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You know everything) You've written to me openly here on the forum a closing tool with an array) But here I can't make an adequate Ordersend in MT5, and I don't want to use libraries.
I've already written in another thread about library. I've written everything in MS5, I've got hitch with trawl, I don't like it working, my original works up to hundredth of a pip, but in MS5 something didn't go well. Decided to try the library, it just plugged itself, did a few performance tests, and it was well no different in terms of speed from the pure fifth. Removed all the code on five, and bolted the library to the four template. Now I write in fiver, and make tests on fours, the template is multi-terminal, just change the file extension, and that's all. I have made a separate block just in case for indicators, the fifth has absolutely trouble with them - sadness, if you need multicurrency, or for several timeframes.
So, don't hesitate to use the library, it has no problems at all and the support is excellent.
P.S. For netting you need to correct the code a little, but not significantly ༼ʘ̚ل͜ʘ̚༽
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
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As the poet said:
...We believe in our immortality, -
When we are tired of beating,
Others will come to replace us,
Younger and better than us...
Here they come, and it's time for us (I mean my generation) to go. To make room on the earth so it won't be crowded).
Well, why so sad ) I'm definitely early, I haven't had a grandson or granddaughter yet. And there's no death at all )
About the job:
About the job:
It depends on the job. If it's a job that you have to do to survive...
There are workaholics.
And there are people whose work and hobbies coincide. Obviously, this includes all people in the creative professions. But it is not about profession. For me programming is a hobby for which I have been paid all my life, and often a lot of money.
Stadium in Henningsvær, Norway
Stadium in Henningsvær, Norway
beauty!
Stadium in Henningsvær, Norway
Where are the stands?